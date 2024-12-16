The Vatican Unveils All-Electric Popemobile Designed By Mercedes-Benz

The Vatican has unveiled a new all-electric Popemobile designed by Mercedes-Benz. Pope Francis will use this custom vehicle to greet pilgrims in St. Peter's Square. The Popemobile is a modified G-Class luxury SUV created specifically for the pope. It features an elevated seat to improve visibility among the crowds during events. Finished in white, the traditional papal colour, it includes heating and a grab bar for balance. The vehicle is adorned with two Vatican flags and the registration plate SCV1. Mercedes-Benz CEO described the popemobile as “perfection,” crafted over hundreds of hours. The Vatican has not revealed when the popemobile will debut or shared security details. Pope Francis prefers open vehicles over bulletproof ones to interact more closely with people. The electric popemobile reflects his environmental commitment and papal traditions.