Vera Wang, 75, Uses This Firming Cream From a Sarah Jessica Parker-Loved Brand

Don’t wait to score this early Black Friday deal.

Getty Images / Amazon

Can you believe Vera Wang is 75 years old? Me neither. I’m on a mission to get my complexion as firm as hers once I reach my seventies—and I’m starting early by stealing her skin care routine. Lucky for me, the fashion designer swears by the RoC Multi Correxion Even Tone and Lift Moisturizer, which just so happens to be on sale for under $30 before Black Friday.

Wang isn’t the only fan of RoC skin care, Sarah Jessica Parker gave the brand her stamp of approval, too. If that’s not reason enough to revamp your regimen, the moisturizer is formulated with hero ingredient niacinamide to smooth wrinkles, fine lines, and texture, plus even out your skin tone. For a noticeable reduction in signs of aging, apply the daily moisturizer to your face and neck in the morning. Major bonus: It contains SPF.

RoC Multi Correxion Even Tone and Lift Moisturizer

Amazon

$25 at Amazon

I was already sold on the Wang-approved moisturizer, but its rave reviews sealed the deal. More than 5,900 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, plus over 3,000 people purchased it in the past month alone, per Amazon. A 72-year-old said they “love this product” since it makes their complexion look “less dull” and gives their face a “glow.”

Reviewers of all ages and skin types swear by the RoC Multi Correxion moisturizer. One fan with “very dry skin” said they’re “really impressed” by the cream, which resulted in “improvements in [their] skin’s texture, tone, and overall moisture level” and a “radiant” complexion. And a 73-year-old with sensitive skin confirmed that the deeply hydrating find “does not disappoint.”

Hurry to Amazon to score the Wang-used moisturizer and snag more RoC early Black Friday deals, below.

Retinol Correxion Max Hydration Cream

Amazon

$26 at Amazon

RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream

Amazon

$22 at Amazon

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Face Serum