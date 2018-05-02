Versace Releases Football Shirt Ahead Of World Cup

From Esquire

The football terraces - once much maligned by fashion and society in general - has been increasingly embraced by the industry in recent years. Call it a sportswear revival; call it cultural fetishisation; call it whatever you like but it's a trend popping up all over the pitch.

Take Versace's latest: a football shirt Roberto Baggio would have been proud of released just in time for the World Cup.

Photo credit: SSENSE More

Available online at Canadian retailer SSENSE, the jersey boasts a Versace crest and branding to the front against a simple white and black striped background. White with shoulder detailing, it bears a passing resemblance to the Real Madrid home kit which makes sense: few jerseys are as recognisable to part-time followers of the sport. It can be yours for a cool $695 (or around £509 at time of writing).

This is just part of wave of luxury football apparel that has flooded fashion in recent years. Russian hipster favourite Gosha Rubchinskiy (who has collaborated with adidas for the tournament) and ath apparel stalwarts Champion have both eschewed a modern approach to the beautiful game, preferring to keep things strictly nineties. So that means rib knit crewnecks, logos from football days of yore and bold colours a plenty.







Photo credit: Gosha Rubchinskiy More

Elsewhere, Henry Holland - a designer never afraid of making a pop culture statement - sent personalised football scarves, complete with naughty swear words, to VIPs ahead of his London A/W show. "There is a real feeling in the air of having to belong to something, support a cause or be part of a movement and I think the football scarf trend is a representation of this," is how he explained the move to the Guardian. In Milan, Donatella Versace and MSGM also got in on the trend.

Is it something that'll live beyond 2018's World Cup? Too early to say. But judging by the insatiable appetite for retro sportswear in general, more big luxury brands may well follow suit.







