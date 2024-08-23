This versatile accessory can transform any outfit – no wonder A-listers love it

Demure is social media’s latest buzzword, so it’s only fitting that the A-list’s must-have accessory for this summer has been the bandana. It’s certainly the word that you’d use to describe “It girl” Alexa Chung, who shared a photograph of herself posing on board a boat wearing one during her recent Greek holiday. Tied perfectly around her head, and teamed with a light knit and crochet shorts, she was clearly channelling a 1960s Brigitte Bardot or Jackie Onassis, two poster girls of the look.

Then there’s the pop megastar Beyoncé, who opted for a Sophia Loren vibe when she wore head-to-toe Pucci for date night with Jay-Z earlier this month, including a printed silk scarf to match her palazzo pants and handbag. Sofia Richie Grainge, the high priestess of the “quiet luxury” aesthetic, debuted hers tied around her neck in January, worn with a monotone look of white jeans and sweater. If you needed further proof that the bandana is back, Madonna was also spotted wearing one while in Italy celebrating her 66th birthday last week.

Meanwhile, at Copenhagen Fashion Week – widely considered to be the coolest of the fashion capitals – designers including Ekroth, Royal Danish Academy and Vibskov included bandanas in their Spring/Summer 2025 shows, variously styled around the neck, on the head and tied to a bag. And the final proof that the bandana is set to be everywhere? There was a red one in the VIP goody bags at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at Wembley last week.

Here in the UK, the bandana is mostly associated with countryside chic, thanks to the patriotism of Princess Anne and her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II who was often seen in her beloved Hermès Carré style. Yet its origins actually lie in South Asia, where they were worn to keep hair out of the face in the heat, and they’ve long been associated with counter-cultural movements.

Countryside chic: Queen Elizabeth II in her Hermès scarf - Getty

“The origins of the bandana date back to the late 17th century in South Asia and the Middle East where the first fabric printing processes are known to have emerged,” explains Caroline Stevenson, programme director of cultural and historical studies at London College of Fashion. “The name ‘bandana’ might come from a Hindi word meaning ‘a bond’ or ‘to tie’. It first made its way to the West first through trade and colonialism.”

Seasoned bandana wearer and stylist Sarah Corbett-Winder loves the versatility of the accessory. “A bandana is such a wonderful investment, it works very hard for you,” she shares. “She’s the best friend we all need – loyal, adds instant fun, keeps you young and really sings for her supper! I’m a red, blue or green classic bandana kind of girl.”

One of the most famous scarf wearers was Princess Grace of Monaco, who like our late Queen was a fan of Hermès’ Carré style. The accessory has become something of a cult purchase amongst fashion fans (and is often worn tied to another of the fashion house’s most famous pieces – the Birkin bag). While she often wore hers tied around her head, she did famously show off its versatility during a holiday on board Aristotle Onassis’s yacht, being photographed wearing hers as a sling.

Princess Grace using her Hermès scarf as a sling - Bettmann

Indeed, the beauty of the bandana is the plethora of ways in which it can be worn, not just tied around the neck or the head – it’s easy to get creative, à la Princess Grace. It’s particularly good for tapping into this year’s fixation on all things Y2K, when customisation was king. “You can tie it in your hair instead of a scrunchie, or wear it as a belt on your jeans, or over a pretty dress,” says Corbett-Winder. “It’s also perfect for jazzing up your handbag – simply tie in a knot on your handle with added bag charms and leather delights. You can even wear one as a top – folded in a diamond half – teamed with wide leg silky palazzo pants and flats.”

For many, buying a silk scarf is an entry point to luxury fashion. Alexia Karides, founder of jewellery brand YSSO, has two Carré scarves. “The first was a present from my boyfriend, while the second I bought for myself,” she shares. “It was an investment piece but it felt like something I wouldn’t usually buy so it felt special. It’s nice that there are so many designs – it feels like you are getting something timeless but that not everyone will have.”

If you don’t want to invest in a new designer piece by the likes of Hermès, Ralph Lauren or Pucci, then you could look to Vinted or Depop, who both have a plethora of gorgeous vintage-inspired or preloved versions from £20, with a recent uptick of 105 per cent in searches on Depop from January-July.

Try these...

Red, £75, Ralph Lauren

Blue paisley, £95, Drakes

Screen-printed, £49, Toast

Floral, £40, Free People