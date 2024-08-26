Victoria Beckham admits to ‘stalking’ this person to help with her brand

British fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham arrives for the premiere of the movie "Lola" at the Bruin Theatre, in Los Angeles, California on February 3, 2024. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty)

Victoria Beckham is known for her flawless skin, so it’s no surprise that she was determined to collaborate with only the best when developing her beauty brand.

In fact, she went to great lengths to ensure that her signature product, the VB x Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, was everything she envisioned. This included what she humorously referred to as a bit of "stalking" to secure the collaboration with the renowned skincare expert, Dr. Augustinus Bader.

In a video interview with Dr. Bader, Victoria revealed her deep admiration for his work, particularly his TFC8® technology, which she had been using in both his regular and rich creams. She explained, “I was such an admirer of your work. Obsessed with TFC8 after I'd been using both your regular cream and your rich cream. The dream product would be a priming moisturizer that has a glow but has skincare benefits."

Determined to make her vision a reality, she confessed, "And I just said there's only one person that I would want to do this with. So then I got to meet you, and then I think I stalked you. And that's how I hooked you in. And the rest is history, right?”

The VB x Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer promises to deliver smoother, brighter, and healthier skin. By boosting collagen production and enhancing the skin's natural renewal process, this lightweight cream revitalizes and deeply hydrates the complexion.\

Dr. Augustinus Bader and Victoria Beckham have been long-time collaborators (Stefanie Keenan)

The moisturizer is formulated with Augustinus Bader’s patented TFC8® technology, which is known for its ability to transform dry, dull skin.

Dr. Bader expressed his admiration for Victoria's vision, stating, “What you conceived was very visionary...I think that's the biggest achievement in our collaboration, and that's very special about your moisturizer.” Victoria herself is a devoted fan of the product, saying, “I put it on my face and it instantly feels lifted, tightened, and I do get a natural glow and the appearance of wearing a little bit of makeup in a very natural way. I love this product.”

The moisturizer has garnered rave reviews on her website, with one customer, Kelly K., calling it "the best moisturizer I’ve ever used," while another, Deena L., praised its ability to keep her makeup in place and her skin feeling smooth.