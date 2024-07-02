Victoria Beckham just rocked a brand new hairdo - and everyone missed it

At the weekend, Victoria Beckham's middle son, Romeo, shared a lovely candid image of himself and his mum, playing backgammon. How fabulous?

In the snap, the 21-year-old football player is focused on the game as is his Spice Girl mum, and the pair make a very stylish view.

Victoria rocked a 'mum bun' in new snap with son Romeo (Instagram/@romeobeckham)

The former Burberry model is wearing a simple white T-shirt and jeans, complete with a bandana, and Victoria is rocking an all-black ensemble, accessorised with gold jewellery.

But did you spot VB's hair? The fashion mogul normally sports her long brunette locks loose and coiffed, either simple and straight or she rocks a bouncy blowdry. In this snap though, she has a huge, 'mum bun' on her head and we are all for it!

Victoria's hair is so versatile and she's sported so many styles over the years (Getty)

Victoria is known to look sleek at all times, especially in regards to her hair. She has sported the Posh bob, (of course) the Pixie Crop, hair extensions and she's even been blonde. But a mum bun is something different for the 50-year-old - perhaps a little more casual and relaxed and we think it really suits her - it shows off her petite and pretty features to a T.

Victoria always looks so polished

Lots of Romeo's fans flocked to the comments section to shower the duo with praise and many remarked how similar the pair looked. One follower remarked: "You look like brother and sister, beautiful family."

We think Romeo and his famous mum were aboard a large boat when this snap was taken, and it could be the £16 million yacht owned by David and Victoria with the number seven on the side, which is the number David wore when he played for England.

Romeo will turn 22 in September. Last year, he celebrated his milestone 21st birthday and Victoria shared a loving tribute on Instagram, in the form of a lovely, never-seen before video. She wrote: "Happy Birthday @RomeoBeckham…. The sweetest, kindest and most generous soul. We are so proud of you and we love you more than words can express, you are our everything xx."