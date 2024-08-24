Victoria Beckham’s new look is giving 90s WAG - it's what we really really want

Victoria Beckham attends Instyle's "Dinner With A Desiger" for Brian Atwood at Soho House on June 2, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Getty)

It's been a very busy week for Victoria Beckham. Not only has it just been announced she will start filming for a new Netflix show, but she's also launched an incredible denim range at her iconic fashion brand. So exciting!

The 50-year-old took to Instagram to announce the great news. Although it has to be said that VB does currently have denim designs already as part of her collection, she's changed her jeans up a bit. The former Spice Girl now offers a contrasting light wash on her deep denim, barrel jean silhouettes, as well as 70s style front pockets on high-rise lengths.

Victoria wearing one of her Rock & Republic designs in 2005 (Getty)

But, she now has an added feature - custom 'VB' initial stitching on the pockets, very like her Rock & Republic crown offerings from back in the day. So nostalgic!

On Thursday, the mother-of-four actually shared some snaps of her rocking her newest pair and we loved how she styled them up.

Victoria showed off her jeans with a vest top, long nails and long hair (Instagram)

David Beckham's wife teamed the look with a simple yellow vest top, waist-defining belt, neck scarf and lots of gold jewellery.

Victoria's getup had a 90s vibe about it - don't you think? (Instagram)

We also love her majorly long nails and lengthy hair - and it totally reminded us of her wag era when jeans and vest tops were her speciality. Love it!

VB NETFLIX

We don't know about you, but we are still reeling over the news that the mother-of-four will have her own Netflix show. Announced earlier this week, Victoria will be following in the footsteps of her husband David and will have her own docu-series.

According to the streaming platform, the new show will tell the story of VB's "reinvention" as Creative Director of her own brand and will give fans an "exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Victoria’s business," her family, and those closest to her.

Manchester United legend David's Studio 99 production team will be producing the series and they also were behind not only David's docuseries, but also Pamela: A Love Story, Save Our Squad, and Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything.

We can't wait for this one to drop!