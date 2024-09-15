Victoria Beckham looks incredible in slick power suit and lace bra

Victoria Beckham nailed evening glamour on Saturday evening as she made a strong case for the power suit.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the fashion designer, 50, uploaded a pair of snapshots giving centre stage to her chic outfit and radiant beauty look.

VB looked so chic in her cream power suit (Instagram)

Dressed to impress, Victoria donned a slim-fit cream blazer complete with satin lapels and boxy pockets. She wore her statement jacket layered over a black lace bra and finished off her evening get-up with a pair of matching suit trousers.

As for accessories, the former Spice Girl spruced up her look with emerald and diamond rings, stacks of earrings and a delicate necklace.

Victoria rocked a bold red lip (Instagram)

While VB is renowned for her sartorial creations, Victoria's eponymous label also boasts its very own beauty line.

In a bid to showcase her brand's products, the mother-of-four also shared a glimpse of her radiant makeup look consisting of a dewy, bronzed base, telescopic lashes and a slick of punchy red lipstick in the shade 'pop'.

Letting her outfit do the talking, Victoria styled her choppy espresso tresses into a low ponytail. She removed several sections from around her face to add movement and texture, temporarily securing her locks with a pair of no-crease clips.

Alongside a selfie, she quipped: "Shall I leave the clips?" before tagging her close friend and hair stylist, Ken Paves.

Victoria first debuted her shorter hairdo earlier this month during a trip to Las Vegas with the rest of the Beckham clan. In a post shared to Instagram, the star uploaded a carousel of family snapshots, including a joyous image of herself posing with David and their three children Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

While the designer's glamorous outfit was a sartorial delight, it was Victoria's choppy new hairdo that ultimately stole the show.

Ditching her flowing locks, the 50-year-old enlisted the help of Ken to create a bold, shoulder-grazing bob reminiscent of her iconic 90s Posh Spice cut.

The fashion designer rocked a sleek bob in her Spice Girl era (Getty Images)

At the time, the star's fans and friends were quick to compliment Victoria's stylish new hairdo, with one writing: "Beautiful shot of you Victoria… digging your hair!!," while a second noted: "Victoria you look AMAZING," and a third chimed in: "Love your new haircut, Victoria! Beautiful pictures!"

Victoria shares an incredibly close bond with her hairdresser, Ken. The pair are long-time friends, while Ken is also a doting godfather to Harper, 13.

Harper is the youngest of the Beckham children (Getty Images)

Aside from Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, David and Victoria are also doting parents to eldest son Brooklyn who lives across the pond with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The couple tied the knot back in April 2022, opting to wed at Nicola's father Nelson Peltz's Montsorrel estate in Palm Beach, Florida. They hosted a plethora of star-studded guests including the likes of actress Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and Marc Anthony.