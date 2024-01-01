Victoria Beckham shares relatable wardrobe malfunction on New Year's Eve

David Beckham photo bombs wife Victoria Beckham's NYE outfit video (Victoria Beckham)

When you're Victoria Beckham, every outfit has to look picture perfect, and if it doesn't, well, you need to call in for help.

That's exactly what the 49-year-old fashion designer had to do on New Year's Eve when her dress was too creased.

Sharing a video on Instagram Stories, the former Spice Girl spoke to camera saying: "So, I'm just getting ready to go out tonight and there's a last minute steaming situation going on here - it's getting hot up there."

As the camera pans down to the floor you can see a woman on her knees steaming the bottom of Victoria's gorgeous green gown.

Don't try this at home, folks! Ideally Victoria would have steamed the dress prior to putting it on. While she jokingly referred to it being hot on the inside of her gown, the hot steam could have harmed her skin. Luckily for Victoria she was absolutely fine and she called in the pros to get the wrinkles out.

Thankfully, help was on hand for Victoria Beckham (Victoria Beckham)

Victoria can be seen with hair grips on either side of her head - a well-known celebrity hack for keeping your hair off your face while you're doing your makeup.

In a video later on in the evening, you can see the mum-of-four all dressed up looking absolutely phenomenal in the crease-free gown from her own fashion collection.

Victoria Beckham is all dressed up for ringing in 2024 (Victoria Beckham)

She said: "So, I am just getting ready to go out tonight and I'm wearing my favourite dress - my emerald green jersey dress. Happy New Year, everyone!"

The video even gets a celebrity cameo from her husband David Beckham who looked dapper as he showed off a cheeky smile for the camera.

David Beckham photo bombs wife Victoria Beckham's NYE outfit video (Victoria Beckham)

It's unknown where the couple partied the night away, or if the rest of the family were there, but we expect Victoria was the best dressed guest of the night.