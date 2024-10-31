Victoria Beckham's 300 calorie 'muscle health' breakfast she eats every single day

Whether it's crafting birthday cakes out of fruit or her love of lean protein and leafy greens, Victoria Beckham is famed for her strict – and super healthy – daily diet.

Husband David Beckham previously confirmed the 50-year-old Spice Girls star eats the same meal for dinner every night, tucking into a plate of grilled fish and steamed vegetables, rarely deviating from her go-to dish.

And it seems Victoria is equally unadventurous with her breakfast. Her best friend Eva Longoria let slip in a new interview with MailOnline that VB rustles up egg whites with avocado every morning.

VB's food habits

Eva said: "She's actually easy because we eat the same breakfast. We both love egg whites and avocado. When we're together... she makes a great egg whites and avocado.

"For dinner, she is definitely steamed fish. Steamed fish, steamed vegetables. She's easy. It's actually the opposite. She is actually easy, not difficult."

A whole avocado comes in at around 240 calories and is packed with monounsaturated fat, aka the "good" kind.

The Spice Girls star loves to kickstart her day with egg whites and avocado (Getty)

Assuming Victoria consumes the whites of two or three eggs, that would come to around 60 calories, so a total of 300 calories for her breakfast. But is it enough for the gym-loving star?

A nutritionist weighs in on VB's daily breakfast

Sonia Khan, senior pharmacist and nutrition expert at FeelGut.co.uk, explains why Victoria might be removing her egg yolks.

Victoria is known for rarely deviating from her strict daily diet (Shutterstock)

"An egg yolk contains about 55 calories and 5 grams of fat, while an egg white has only about 17 calories and no fat. By using only egg whites, the protein content remains high while also cutting down on calories and fat, which can be helpful for those on calorie-restricted or low-fat diets," she says.

Posh Spice might reap the benefits of this during her early morning workout, which she does at her £31 million Holland Park home's basement gym.

"Egg whites are high in protein and low in fat, which supports muscle health and keeps you full without adding excessive calories. Avocado adds healthy fats and fibre, promoting heart health and stabilising blood sugar levels, which helps maintain energy throughout the morning.

VB works out every morning in her basement gym (Instagram)

"Together, they provide a balanced combination of protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients — ideal for a nutritious start to the day," she concludes.

Jenna Hope, registered nutritionist and author of How To Stay Healthy, says Victoria could definitely do with adding more complex carbohydrates to her breakfast, however.

She explains: "Victoria Beckham's breakfast is not nutritionally complete as it lacks a source of complex carbohydrates which are essential for supporting energy production. Additionally, removing egg yolks remove key nutrients such as choline and Vitamin D, both of which are vital for supporting cognitive function and mood."

Her diet is geared towards optimal gym performance - but she could do with incorporating more complex carbohydrates

Jenna also suggests varying the vegetables and adding a sprinkling of seeds for the optimal balanced breakfast.

"Whilst avocados are a rich source of healthy fats and magnesium, it is important to try to incorporate more vegetables or additional plant foods into the diet to support diversity.

"Victoria would benefit from incorporating mushrooms, peppers or spinach into her morning breakfast along with a sprinkling of seeds for some extra protein, zinc and healthy fats."

Victoria is also partial to a healthy fruit and vegetable smoothie (Getty)

Victoria's alternative breakfast options

It's all about kick-starting her digestive system early in the morning. "Each morning, the first thing I do is have three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, followed by a mug of hot water and lemon and multiple coffees," the star previously told Net-A-Porter.

Victoria also likes a healthy smoothie post-gym session and she likes to blend a nutritious mix of apples, kiwi, lemon, spinach, broccoli and chia seeds in her Nutribullet.

The Wannabe hit-maker has shared a photograph in the past of her bowl of fibre-rich, superfood heavy Ezekiel 4:9 cereal, described as "sprouted grain crunchy cereal" which helps promote a healthy gut.

Her family often consume an alternative breakfast, with children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, enjoying homemade pancakes and fried breakfasts courtesy of dad David.