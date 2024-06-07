Victoria Beckham's changing diet: From green juice 'addiction' to 'life's too short'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Victoria Beckham attends the premiere of "Lola" at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) (Kayla Oaddams)

Victoria Beckham has one of the strictest health and fitness routines out there, famously working out for hours every morning, with a weight training session and an intense run on her treadmill kicking off her mornings.

The Spice Girl's diet has also been well documented, with David Beckham sharing she'd eaten fish and vegetables almost every day since they met.

Though notoriously particular about food, Victoria spoke about how her diet has shifted as she's aged during a 2017 interview with Vogue, detailing the intense eating habits she has followed over the years.

Victoria works hard on her figure

In a letter to her younger self, the 50-year-old wrote: "At school, you eat Super Noodles and boxes of Frosties because they say they are fat free, and you will endure many other silly fad diets (including an addiction to green juices)."

VB's attitude has further shifted now she's reached her fifties, with a new interview with Grazia revealing that she's more relaxed now – though not totally.

You may also like

"I'm very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out," she said. "That's just who I am. But I do like to have a drink and I'm not going to be one of these, 'Ah, there are too many calories in a glass of wine' types. Whatever. Life's too short. Let's have a nice time."

Victoria's exercise regime

Though VB is now more relaxed when it comes to her calorie consumption, she is as structured as ever when it comes to her workouts.

On the Goop podcast, Victoria told host Gwyneth Paltrow: "Wellness is really important to me. Working out is just what you do, it's like cleaning your teeth," she said of how important exercise is in her life.

Victoria Beckham had added weight training to her workouts (Instagram)

"I get up and I work out five days a week," Victoria continued. "I do an hour an half, to an hour and 45 minutes a day, while David does the school run."

DISCOVER: Victoria Beckham's £663 per month beauty routine revealed

She continued that upon her husband's return, he makes protein shakes for the pair, and they get on with their days.

"I have to [exercise] it to prep myself mentally for the day," Victoria added. "For me, being healthy and strict about the way I eat and work out is what I have to do."

Victoria likes to indulge in a glass of wine (Photo: Instagram)

Touching on her penchant for a glass of wine, VB continued: "I have a healthy diet, but I love to have a glass of wine or two or a tequila."

She ended the conversation telling Gwynnie: "I enjoy my life but I am very strict."