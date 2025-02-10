Victoria Beckham's palatial dining hall at £12m Cotswolds home as we've never seen it

David and Victoria Beckham recently gave fans a look inside the grand dining hall at their impressive home in the Cotswolds.

Although followers on social media have seen glimpses of their £12m countryside bolthole before, the most recent photo of the breathtakingly beautiful room gives us a view like we've never seen before and proves just how palatial it is.

Posh and Becks were dressed to the nines in the photo taken ahead of their evening at Highgrove where they joined King Charles and Queen Camilla and a slew of A-listers for a dinner party celebrating Italian cuisine.

David and Victoria Beckham's breathtaking dining room at their Cotswolds home (Instagram)

David, 49, and Victoria, 50, were the epitome of glamour in their black tie ensembles with the dining room at their farmhouse providing a royal-esque backdrop.

The couple, who are parents to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, were standing at the head of a grand wooden dining table which sits on a Persian rug and is surrounded by at least eight chairs, more than enough for their large family.

The ceilings of the dining area are sky-high, and the pair have chosen to keep the rustic beams and wooden panelling on the ceiling, perfectly emphasising the countryside theme.

The walls are classic Cotswold stone and the windows have been dressed in velvet curtains. There is also framed artwork on the walls and a tall wooden cabinet housing crockery and glassware.

In the centre of one wall is an enormous stone fireplace, adding elevated style as well as a cosy aura to the room when they decided to put the fire on.

Other highlights in the room include the extra seating further down the room, candles sitting on top of tables and large plants on the floor and on the fireplace.

A beautiful chandelier hangs from the ceiling above the grand dining table.

David and Victoria have embraced life in the country (Instagram)

The Beckhams countryside mansion

The farmhouse in Chipping Norton is the perfect family home for the Beckhams. Though they are fortunate to also own a stunning townhouse in the city and a waterside mansion in Miami, Florida, their Cotswold home is where they spend a lot of time.

A few steps from the huge dining table is a lounge area that looks so idyllic. In the Netflix docu-series, Beckham, Victoria was seen sitting on a gorgeous dark green Chesterfield sofa adorned with chequered cushions.

Victoria Beckham at their home in Cotswolds (Netflix)

In front of the sofa sits an ottoman in the same design but in a red wine hue.

The dining room is the hub of the home and it's where they spend Christmas Day for a lavish meal. But also fabulous parts of their home include the decadent bedrooms, a rustic kitchen and an at-home wellness area including a sauna and plunge pool for fitness fanatic David.