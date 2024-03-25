Victoria Beckham's 'self-care Sunday' is actually so extra

Victoria Beckham attends the People's Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin,Getty)

Best believe that even for skincare obsessives, Victoria Beckham's Sunday routine is pretty elaborate.

A spot of R&R at the end of the week can help you decompress and recharge, getting you into the right frame of mind before Monday morning.

But the British fashion designer's bespoke version of a Sunday morning skincare ritual is categorically extra, and we are totally here for it.

Having just set our makeupwish lists alight with the release of three new Victoria Beckham Beauty eyeshadow shades – inspired by her formative years spent studying classic and contemporary ballet and musical theatre – the former Spice Girl proved that she is also a force to be reckoned with in the skincare department.

Giving her 32.7m Instagram followers an insight into her weekly self-care ritual, the 49-year-old broke down each of the steps that she follows in pursuit of lit-from-within skin.

"What I like to do once a week is really take the time to treat my skin," she explained at the start of the video. Her first step is always to apply a mask, and she revealed in the caption that she actually switches "between a few" favourites, depending on the needs of her skin that day.

To remove the mask, she uses her new cleansing duo, developed in partnership with global skincare guru Melanie Grant, The Daily Cleansing Protocol.

After that, VB infuses her skin with an extra dose of radiance with her LED light therapy mask, allowing it to work its magic for about half an hour.

She stressed the value of carving out time to unwind, saying: "Spending time on yourself is so important." Victoria acknowledged how difficult this can sometimes be, pointing out that we all lead such busy lives, but she urged her followers to use the leisure time "in a really efficient way".

"Self-care Sunday" it is, starting this week…