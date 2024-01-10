Victoria Beckham's teeth transformation: Secrets behind star's 'age-defying' smile

Victoria Beckham attends the People's Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin,Getty)

Victoria Beckham is known for rarely smiling and even coined the slogan "fashion stole my smile", but on the odd occasion she does flash us her grin, she has a gorgeous set of perfectly aligned teeth. This wasn't always the case though. The 48-year-old has had extensive dental work done to achieve her enviable smile, according to top industry professionals.

As one of the most famous women on the planet, it's only natural that many would be fascinated by Victoria's transformation over the years she's been in the public eye. These experts break down her teeth glow-up…

Victoria Beckham is a fashion and beauty icon (Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

An expert opinion on Victoria's pearly whites

Dr. Sahil Patel, Cosmetic Dentist and founder of Marylebone Smile Clinic, weighed in on the fashion designer's Hollywood smile over the years. "Victoria Beckham's teeth have been in better condition over her life course than most people," she began.

"Cosmetically, she had a narrow smile and smaller lower jaw as an adolescent, resulting in adverse tipping of her front and back teeth. This appears as a small or narrow smile that does not show many teeth in comparison to a typical American smile."

Victoria Beckham in 1997 (John Stanton)

Dr. Sahil added: "She appears to have had ceramic veneers on her upper ten and likely lower ten teeth, to improve alignment, width and colour of her smile. The tipping of her teeth is still not fully corrected, but the ceramic has been designed in a way to balance her smile width so that she achieves a 'straight-looking' smile even if the teeth are not in ideal positions."

Victoria Beckham in 2001 (Anthony Harvey)

Victoria Beckham's teeth transformation

"Before her smile makeover, Victoria has what we call a 'deep bite' which is when your top teeth overlap your bottom teeth more than what is considered to be the usual," Dr. Rhona Eskander of the Chelsea Dental Clinic explained in a viral TikTok video.

"Her teeth were also retroclined, which means they slanted inwards," she added. Victoria also lacked buccal corridors, before she had her smile overhaul. Buccal corridors are when you show eight to ten teeth when you smile, for a wide, attractive grin. Before her dental makeover, when Victoria smiled everything was focused on the front teeth, with the back teeth not showing as much.

Victoria Beckham flashes her smile in 2021 (James Devaney)

If you compare Victoria's picture-perfect 2021 smile to pictures of the star from her Spice Girls days, the expert claimed it's likely VB has had porcelain veneers. "The shapes and proportions of the teeth have completely changed, and so has her bite, so it's likely she's had the top and bottom teeth done."

The dentist also explained that Victoria's new teeth are key to preserving her age-defying looks. Dr. Rhona explained that Victoria has a long upper lip length, which measures the base of the nose to the upper part of the lip.

As we age this area gets longer, which can make us look older. Having bigger teeth provides more support to the lips to keep them looking lifted, fuller and more youthful.

Victoria now has fuller buccal corridors and the length of the teeth have changed. "Some people try to achieve this with orthodontic treatment such as braces, but because the shapes and colour of Victoria Beckham's teeth have changed, we can see she's had veneers because this can't be achieved with braces and whitening alone."