This Video of Kristen Bell Listening to Dax Shepard Discuss the Middle Finger With Their Daughter Is Everything

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are two of the most down-to-earth celebrity couples around, and they've never shied away from letting the world in on some of the parenting successes and failures. (See also: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.)

While the couple is pretty protective of their daughters' privacy—you won't see Delta and Lincoln's faces in images on their parents' social media feeds—they do share some incredibly hilarious family moments. Case in point: A video Bell posted over the weekend in which she is desperately trying not to laugh as her husband discusses the meaning of the middle finger with one of their daughters.

The little girl says that a boy at school throws up the middle finger often. "He says this is 'f--k,'" she tells her dad. "He says that every time in school."

"He does? He's naughty," Shepard says.

"The teacher says that's a bad word," she replies.

"Yeah, that's not a nice word," her dad tells her. "You know that that's a naughty finger, and I never see you do that. It makes me so proud that you know that, yet you don't do it. Well, you did it a couple of times when you were young, before you knew it was a naughty word. One time you couldn't get a shirt on in your bedroom, and you let it fly. Then later that day, you were in the swimming pool, and you let one fly. But since then you've really curbed it."

"I have been waiting for this conversation since the day I got pregnant," Bell wrote on Instagram. "The one where we talk about what fingers mean what when u hold em up. I [am] fidgeting because I am trying so hard not to laugh. It's excruciating. @daxshepard you handled this brilliantly."

Here's a clip of the moment below.

We agree with Bell—well done, Dax.

