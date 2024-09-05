'The View' Fans Will Relate to Sunny Hostin's Honest Feelings About Becoming an Empty Nester

Sunny Hostin is entering a new phase of her life, and it's coming with some emotions she didn't expect.

Fans know the TV personality from being a co-host on The View, but behind-the scenes, she is a mom to son Gabriel, 22 and daughter Paloma, 18 (both of whom she shares with husband Emmanuel Hostin). Well, during the season 28 premiere episode of The View on September 3, Sunny revealed she and Emmanuel are officially empty nesters as they dropped Paloma off for her freshman year at Cornell University.

As Sunny explained to her fellow hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin, watching her youngest start the next step in her education had her feeling a certain type of way. And even more so, she consulted with a famous friend to help her get through it.

"I got to drop off my daughter at college and become an empty nester," she stated in a video posted on YouTube. "I'm a mess, I'm in grief. I have Kelly Ripa giving me advice."

Despite the sadness of both Gabriel and Paloma no longer living at home full-time, Sunny did say she found a way to keep up with her kids. As she explained to the audience, she's been making sure to call and text Paloma as she gets through the first weeks of class... much to Paloma's chagrin.

"I will say this. I am stalking my daughter now," she joked. "I call her every day, I text her every day. She finally said to me this morning, 'Stop.'"

Although Sunny is sad about seeing Paloma off to college, there's no doubt she's proud of her daughter's achievement. Posting Instagram photos of her wearing a baseball cap with the Cornell logo, Sunny couldn't hold back her emotion about this milestone in Paloma's life.

"We are happy and humbled to be a Cornell Mom and Dad," she captioned the upload.

Congrats, Sunny and we can't wait to follow along on Paloma's journey through college!

You Might Also Like