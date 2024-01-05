Vince Cable: ‘Just having a garden in lockdown improved my concentration hugely’

Sir Vince Cable in his garden in the New Forest - Christopher Pledger

Our regular gardening column, Personal Growth, is not about plant names and weeding tips (although a few might come up). It is about reflections, memories and feelings.

Many people who love their garden don’t consider themselves gardeners – so what draws them so strongly to that green patch outside the back door? This week we talk to politician Sir Vince Cable.

Where do you live?

My wife Rachel and I divide our time between two homes: mine in Twickenham, south London, where I held my seat as an MP for 20 years, and Rachel’s home in Hampshire, in the middle of the New Forest, not far from Brockenhurst. I lost my first wife, Olympia, who died of breast cancer, in 2001. Then, in 2004, I married Rachel. We’d both been to Cambridge and met again 36 years later at a speaking engagement in Lymington. She’s lived here in Hampshire since 1977. It’s where she and her first husband had a beef cattle farm and raised their three children.

Rachel used to own an 80-acre estate, an island of freehold in the New Forest. She now has an 11-acre smallholding within the estate and the rest of it is owned by one of her sons, who lives in the old family farmhouse. It’s quite big, so Rachel decided to downsize and design a smaller house. The views at the front overlook the fields, where you can often see herds of deer.

Can you describe the garden and what you enjoy about it?

There’s a walled garden at the back of the house and it has what they call a “wavy wall”, which helps to trap heat from the sun. The old farmhouse has one as well and was apparently built by Napoleonic prisoners of war. Rachel has divided the garden into flower areas according to colour. Scented lilies, philadelphus and Japanese anemones fill the white area; roses and dahlias fill the red and orange; daffodils, Dutch irises and primroses in the yellow; ceanothus, hardy geraniums and clematis in the purple.

Beyond that, there’s a large wildflower garden, which includes masses of self-seeding poppies. Another wonderful sight every year is the bluebells, which carpet a wood on the perimeter of the estate.

What are your favourite garden jobs?

I first need to say that I am not a gardener. My role, if any, is as a sort of pseudo-gardener: I dig holes, help cut back trees and prune. I originally didn’t realise how brutal you need to be with a lot of things, including roses and clematis. I thought it was enough to nip off their ends. I soon learnt otherwise. I actually find pruning very satisfying…restorative even. But although it’s become one of my major responsibilities, I still do it under Rachel’s instruction!

Do you have a lot of visiting wildlife?

There are plenty of different birds here. We can even hear woodpeckers in the woods. Then, of course, there are badgers and foxes. In the walled garden, Rachel had a rill built with a series of mini waterfalls and, to our delight, it has become very popular with frogs. Sadly, other creatures enjoy eating the frog spawn, so it’s like a mini War of the Worlds every spring. Obviously, we take the side of the tadpoles! From time to time, we’re also visited by quite a big snake and, sadly, it also has a taste for frogs.

Did you have a garden as a child?

I grew up in a suburb of York. My parents did a bit of gardening, but the main thing was to make sure the lawn looked as neat as possible, otherwise the neighbours would talk. Our priority was to do well at school. Mum and Dad had left school at 15. Dad started out as a manual worker, but eventually converted his trade skills into becoming a lecturer at a tech college. Mum went to work in a factory and then stayed at home to look after me and my brother. She had a breakdown when I was about 10 and I think her sense of isolation was partly to blame. Fortunately, she did eventually go back to college to educate herself.

Have there been times when you didn’t have a garden?

My first wife Olympia and I met when we were students. I was at Cambridge, she was at York, and we both happened to be working at a psychiatric hospital during the summer holidays. After university, I was offered a job at the Kenyan Treasury in Nairobi, which is where Olympia was from, so we got married there and stayed for two years. We came back to live in Glasgow, where I got a job teaching economics at the university.

I also got involved in council politics – I was still a member of the Labour Party back then. We were living in a red sandstone tenement with no garden and had our first son and daughter there, so when we moved to London in 1974, having a garden at the front and the back of the house was a huge plus, especially when our third child came along. We managed to plant hedging and shrubs, wisteria, clematis and a magnolia tree.

What trees are in the garden in Hampshire?

Rachel is passionate about her trees and gets very sentimental when a much-loved one hits the deck. The garden includes quince, fig and pear trees, but she has quite a few old oaks on the estate. The forest authorities are very keen to preserve native species such as the oak, and a while back, I happened to support an Extinction Rebellion campaign and they sent me an oak sapling as a thank you. I took this back to Rachel with great pride, only for her to quietly point out that she’d planted hundreds of oaks over the years.

Trees are such a painless way to improve the environment. Thinking back to my years in government, we did quite a lot on that front, including the setting up of the Green Investment Bank and getting off-shore wind farms financed.

Do you have a favourite tree?

It’s not so much a favourite tree, as something unusual. When I was still an MP, I knocked on the door of this guy who happened to be Polish. We had a long chat and I helped him with one or two things, and he gave me a cutting from his red apple tree which, he said, produced fruit with red flesh. I’d never seen or heard of such an apple. He also told me that there were only three in existence: he had one, the Pope had one, and now I had one. It grows in the middle of the walled garden and does indeed have apples with red flesh. I’ve always wondered if the Pope really does have one, too.

Do you think a garden is a good way to switch off?

I totally buy into the idea that having a garden is good for your wellbeing. The peacefulness, the calm, the beauty… it creates a good balance in life. I think it can also benefit you in other ways. During lockdown, we stayed at Rachel’s and just having the garden – not to mention a forest on our doorstep – improved my concentration hugely. I knew it did because I wrote three books!

In the later years of my political life, I also got into a routine on a Friday where I’d tell my private office not to screw things up too much, so I could head down to Rachel’s after my MP surgery was over. Looking back, I can see how therapeutic that was for me. Sometimes, I wonder how I survived those years. Who’d have thought something as simple as pruning and watching flowers grow would help to keep me sane.

