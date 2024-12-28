Vinnie Jones: ‘I don’t like the hard man label’

‘A lot of lads are physically tougher than me. But are they mentally as tough? Maybe not’: Vinnie Jones.

‘A lot of lads are physically tougher than me. But are they mentally as tough? Maybe not’: Vinnie Jones. Photograph: Chris Floyd/Camera Press

People think I’m a city boy, but I’m a nature-lover. We lived in Bushey until I was seven, then we moved to a little village called Bedmond, in the countryside just outside Watford. Now, I live on a farm in West Sussex and I find it hard to leave. I prefer to talk to my dog than to a human being.

My parents split when I was 12. It happens all the time now, but in those days it was hard. I went my own way after that: teenage rebellion, rowing with my old man. At 15, I packed my bags and went to Pangbourne, washing pots and pans at Bradfield College.

I’m very determined when I put my mind to something. My sobriety is going well, but you never beat the drinking. I’m always working on it. You’ve got to keep busy. At the moment, touch wood, I’m healthy.

When I lost my wife it was hard getting out of bed. I was inspired by a speech by Admiral William McRaven, who said that if you set yourself a mission to get up and make your bed properly in the morning, you’ve accomplished your first assignment of the day.

Grief humbles you. As long as it helps people, I don’t mind them seeing me emotional. Working with men’s bereavement charities makes you a band leader of sorts. I tell my stories and try to get the other lads to play along. I get some fantastic letters. We’ve saved quite a few lives.

I don’t like the “hard man” label. I played tough-but-fair football and I had my share of bar fights, but I’ve come out the other side… A lot of lads are physically tougher than me. But are they mentally as tough? Maybe not.

Regrets aren’t going to be a monkey on my shoulder. I’m remorseful in some cases, but I don’t dwell on it. The Crazy Gang era was a fantastic time in my life. I was a young man causing absolute mayhem. It was brilliant.

Footballers now are rock stars. They’re in a goldfish bowl with very short careers; they deserve everything they get. People say they’re on lots of money, but if you take everything they earn in 10 years and spread it across a lifespan, it evens out.

My favourite film I worked on is Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. It was the start of everything. We did that little movie, with a load of unknowns and then the next one was Snatch with Brad Pitt and Benicio del Toro. Everybody wanted to be in it. That was testament to us.

I overload myself with work sometimes. Taking the dog for a walk helps me to stay calm. I like to walk through the fields and woods and sit on the riverbank – watching trout rise and leap is my meditation.

Winning the FA Cup final in 1988 was a defining moment. We defeated the greatest team in Europe against all the odds. David had conquered Goliath. It’s so emotional, you’re riding high on adrenaline, you don’t need alcohol. Then you just crash. I had a two-week bender after that.

Vinnie Jones has partnered with McCain to highlight the brand’s journey to implement regenerative agricultural practices at 100% of the farms they partner with by 2030. . Find more at mccain.co.uk/sustainability