Viral video shows Thai mom sending love to daughter via CCTV

A heartwarming video of a Thai mother giving her daughter virtual hugs and kisses through a CCTV camera on Aug. 27 has gone viral on TikTok, amassing over 1.7 million views. TikTok user Aum Aum (@aumaum1017) posted the video with the caption, “Missing my mum. [Wait for me] to save some money, and I’ll return home to give her a big hug.” In the CCTV footage, Aum Aum’s mother can be heard saying in Thai, “I miss you, take good care of yourself” and “I love you.” Aum Aum reportedly moved to Chonburi province, nearly 400 kilometers away from their home in Buriram province, to work as a factory worker. She installed the camera so she could communicate with her mother and ensure her safety.

