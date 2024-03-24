This virtue-signalling award doesn’t stand up to any scrutiny

Brighton has the 25th best beach in the world according to the Golden Beach Awards 2024 - Paul Viant/Getty

No, you don’t have sewage water in your eyes. You read that right. Brighton has the 25th best beach in the world and the finest in Britain. At least that’s according to the Golden Beach Awards 2024, which has unveiled its top 100 list.

Traditionally “best beach” lists focus on the quality of the sand and the clarity of the sea. You may also see a mention of wildlife, Blue Flag status and snorkelling credentials. Not the GBA2024s. They say their selection “goes beyond the conventional, embracing a richer tapestry of what makes a beach remarkable”.

To reach their top 100, the judges considered the value of the beach to the local community, DEI (diversity, equality, inclusivity – not Opus), “party and lifestyle” and cultural significance among other criteria. “This broader perspective allowed us to shine a light on those beach gems that typically don’t make it onto traditional, unidimensional ‘best beach’ lists,” they say.

This novel approach appears to have played to Brighton’s strengths. The town is the LGBT capital of Britain, has cultural history coming out of its ears (see Graham Greene, Fatboy Slim, Abba’s 1974 Eurovision victory) and no shortage of party and lifestyle credentials. It is unsurprising that the panel of judges – made up of “travel experts and influencers” fuelled by the “precision of algorithms” – ranked Brighton so highly.

But, at the risk of sounding terribly unidimensional, I fear that while enjoying the vibey brilliance of Brighton, the GBA2024 judges may not have made it all the way down to the seafront: a sloping beach, one level down from the A259, where the water is murky, the pebbles are spine-pokey, and the main attraction is a burnt pier.

Brighton's centrality to LGBT culture in the UK seems to be a key factor in it being deemed Britain's best beach - Tristan Fewings/Getty

Before we proceed, some housekeeping. My front door is seven miles from Brighton Beach. My son was born in Brighton’s Royal Sussex County Hospital. As a teenager, I grew up visiting the town on the train and it’s no coincidence that my partner and I have ended up living so close by. It is a bizarre, brilliant place. I love it.

Story continues

But nobody moves to East Sussex for the beaches alone. With the exception of Camber Sands (which is all but in Kent) and the Witterings (which are almost in Hampshire), any Sussex resident will admit that nothing that falls in between should come close to the top 100 beaches in Britain, let alone the world. Yes, the Seven Sisters chalk cliffs are a national wonder, but the pebble beaches at Birling Gap and Cuckmere Haven are mere footnotes to the white-washed skyscrapers that loom over them.

What do first-time tourists make of Brighton, I wonder? The Tripadvisor reviews average four out of five, which is not at all bad. Many praise the pedestrianised promenade, Pride Festival and the sunsets. Resident Teresa Machan tells me: “Brighton may not have the glamour of Copacabana but, for the vibe and people-watching, nowhere in England comes close.”

Others are less complimentary. One Tripadvisor reviewer writes: “The whole place is rundown, scruffy and dirty. The street by the pier smells strongly of urine. Rubbish is everywhere. I felt like I needed a shower after our visit.” Another says: “When God wants to punish you, he’ll tell you to go to Brighton. A dark, rainy and windy place. Absolutely horrific.” The cost of parking, it seems, is also a common complaint.

Brighton Beach: visitors frequently complain about the rubbish, the parking charges and the stench of urine - Simon Dack/Alamy Live news

If only our friends sidestepped Brighton and visited Sandwood Bay in the far northwest of Scotland, with its sweeping white sands and turquoise waters that draw comparisons with the Caribbean? Or Godrevy on the north coast of Cornwall, a surfer’s paradise with golden sands arching for miles to Gwithian Beach and St Ives beyond?

Neither feature in the GBA2024. And you know what? If the people behind the Golden Beach Awards 2024 want to compile a list based on inclusivity and cultural clout, I suppose that’s their agenda. Virtues are there to be signalled, and all that. And there are some truly great beaches here – Waikiki in Hawaii, Ipanema in Brazil. Although, hang on a second. Scroll further down the list and you will find Umluj Beach in Saudi Arabia (#41), a country where homosexuality is punishable by death and women were only given permission to drive in 2018. That’s not very DEI, is it?

Further down still you will find Wonsan Kalma in North Korea (#88), a “Benidorm-style resort”, in a country that has tens of thousands of people enslaved in prisoner camps, according to Amnesty International. I suppose they said from the outset that they were going to go against the conventional, but North Korea?

At which point we realise the Golden Beach Awards 2024 doesn’t warrant another millimetre of column space. I agree that best beach lists can be somewhat uninspiring, but the Golden Beach Awards judging panel might want to take a fresh look at their “precise algorithm” (and a long, hard look at themselves) if they landed upon beaches where you can be detained for holding hands, or stoned to death for taking part in a political protest. Call me unidimensional, but I think I’ll stick with the Med, thanks.

Recommended

Britain's 20 best beaches

Read more