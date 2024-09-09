Visitors flock to see new Agatha Christie statue

Museum curator Judy Dewey said there was a "continuous daily flow of people" visiting the statue [BBC]

A museum reported an increase in visitors since the unveiling of a crime novelist's statue.

The Wallingford Museum said its numbers had risen by 25% since last September when a life-sized bronze statue of Dame Agatha Christie was unveiled in the Oxfordshire town.

The statue and bench are positioned against the backdrop of the museum, which houses a permanent exhibition about the author.

Museum curator Judy Dewey said that staff watched "the almost continuous daily flow of people who come to visit her".

Dame Agatha's mortar and pestle that she used during World War One are part of the museum's collection [BBC]

International visitors

The statue, created by sculptor Ben Twiston-Davies, was unveiled exactly a year ago by the writer's grandson Mathew Prichard.

It is seated on a bench overlooking Kinecroft, and Ms Dewey said they had "an excellent view of ‘Agatha’".

"We can watch the almost continuous daily flow of people who come to visit her, sit with her, photograph themselves with her, and touch her and even tuck a flower or two in her hand," she said.

"It is really a very much admired statue, so realistic that even a dog was videoed offering her his stick to throw!"

The museum curator said its impact on numbers of visitors "has been very marked".

"The museum numbers have risen by 25% this season," she said.

"Of course, it isn’t possible to say that is all because of the statue, but the rise began steeply last September and has maintained the upward flow this year.

"Numerous international visitors are recorded among these numbers and requests for tours are rising."

Ms Dewey added that local artist Susan Ray had created a painting of ‘Agatha’ "sitting on her bench and imaging many scenes taking place before her on the Kinecroft".

"Each of which reflects the title of one of the books she has written," she said, adding that the work provides a quiz for museum visitors.

The venue added Dame Agatha's pestle and mortar to its exhibition just before the statue unveiling.

The item, donated by John Summers and Tara Kennedy, was used by the writer when she was a nurse during World War One.

"It is believed that it was during that time she developed the ideas of using poisons and potions which she wove into her stories," Mr Summers said.

"It's really nice that it's got its home at the Wallingford Museum and is a connecting part of the bigger story."

Hercules Poirot impersonator Sven Pehla said he had loved the statue "from the first view" [BBC]

One of the special guests to the unveiling ceremony last year was German actor Sven Pehla.

He impersonated the writer's star detective Hercules Poirot and said he had loved the statue "from the first view".

"She is still one of the most beloved writers in the world and her books are incredible," he said.

Mr Pehla said he thought it would give the town a boost.

"I love to be in London but the real UK is in Wallingford and other little towns."

