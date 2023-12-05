This popular anti-aging serum was a Black Friday bestseller among Yahoo Canada readers — and it's still on sale

This anti-aging serum was a Black Friday bestseller for Yahoo Canada readers. (Photo via Amazon)

There were lots of Black Friday bestsellers amongst Yahoo Canada readers, including this popular Vitamin C serum from Amazon Canada. With more than 25,900 reviews and 4.3 stars backing it up, Amazon shoppers say the serum works "almost instantly." For those looking to tap into the benefits of topical vitamin C, you should definitely check out this top-rated anti-aging serum. And even though Black Friday is over, you can still snag it on sale.

Save 18%: All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum

By now, many of us are aware of the benefits of vitamin C in its various forms, which is known to repair damaged tissues, boost your immune system and brighten your overall complexion.

Whether you're eating it with your breakfast, enjoying a cup of fruit juice or applying a serum to your skin, vitamin C is an anti-aging superstar.

The details

The Canadian-made All Natural Advice Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serum is formulated with certified organic ingredients, including 20 per cent vitamin C, 11 per cent hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. Thanks to its watery consistency, the serum quickly absorbs into the skin and promises to reduce sunspots and wrinkles, leaving you with a glowy, younger-looking complexion.

The highly-concentrated vitamin C serum is formulated with two moisturizing powerhouse ingredients: hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil. With the addition of Witch Hazel, it works to tighten, hydrate and smooth aging skin.

25,900+ reviews | 4.3 stars

With more than 25,900 reviews and an average 4.3-star rating, the All Natural Advice serum is an affordable alternative to more expensive brands.

The vitamin C serum "worked almost instantly," according one reviewer, who said that it gave their eye bags a "lift" and "felt very soothing." The same shopper went on to say that they have tried other expensive remedies, "but they did not work."

Another review noted that they "easily pass for a lady much younger" than 69 since introducing the product to their skincare lineup. It's a "vital product" for daily use, they say.

While the majority of reviewers write the serum helps to tighten and brighten the skin, some say it results in breakouts.

One reviewer said that while they wanted "to give this five stars," due to its glowing and tightening effect and "decent ingredient list," they were afraid it caused their breakouts — adding that "I never break out, but when I use this, I do."

The verdict

If you’re looking to inject vitamin C to your skincare routine and reap the glowing, tightening and anti-aging benefits, then this All Natural Advice Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serum could be for you. With so many positive reviews, it is an affordable option to add to your skincare routine.

However, beware of breakouts as vitamin C can be problematic for sensitive or acne-prone skin.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

