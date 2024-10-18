Vivienne Westwood Returns to Shanghai Fashion Week for SS25

Vivienne Westwood returned to Shanghai Fashion Week this season for a special Spring/Summer 2025 showcase. Taking place by Shanghai's river Bund, in the center of the city, the showcase was held against a backdrop of Shanghai's architectural history accentuated by the unique skyline.

"Fashion is about beauty and joy; it links us to each other, which is important for the world we live in. Working with the creative teams here, our friends, the show has Shanghai at its heart. Thank you, Shanghai," the brand says in a statement.

Exploring the "dialogue" between clothes and people, the collection itself looked at how clothing frames the face and complements the person wearing it. Beginning with a range of black silhouettes, described in the release as "the best color for Summer," the collection evolved into hues of neon yellow, arriving on pinstriped suits with matching twill scarves. Elsewhere, SS25 explored the concept of "Britishness" and the house codes, recreating the "Sunday dress" and Monday shirt.

Both cropped and oversized tailoring followed, along with vegetable-dyed knits, chalk stripes and plaid tablecloths and Vivienne Westwood's signature checked denim. The collection also includes a new print, developed by photographing ceramic figurines and printing it onto newspaper, which arrives scaled up on T-shirts.

Check out our favorite looks from the showcase above.

While you're here, check out these Halloween costume ideas inspired by SS25 runways.