Vogue Williams enjoys 'perfect' family holiday and fans can't get over little Gigi in goggles

Gigi is getting a Barbie Dreamhouse (Instagram)

Vogue Williams has taken to Instagram to share sweet snaps with her loyal followers of her picture-perfect skiing holiday with her husband entrepreneur and former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews and their three adorable children, Theodore, five, Gigi, three, and Otto, one. The family of five jetted off to France to take some time off over the Christmas chaos and Vogue's little ones have proved they are like ducks to water when it comes to their skiing skills.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast host, 38, was seen cosying up with her little ones on the slopes who were all dressed in adorable patterned ski suits and fans couldn't get over how cute little Gigi was in her oversized skiing goggles. One follower commented: "Love this. They are such little cuties," whilst another wrote: "Gigi's little face. Adorable." A third added that she was "so impressed with Gigi's skiing".

Vogue, Spencer and little Gigi on holiday (Instagram)

Vogue shared a special video of the little ones on the slopes, as well as a look inside their stunning chalet with cream faux fur rugs and crisp white bedding. As you can imagine, the views from the windows looking out of the mountains were completely picturesque. The Bare by Vogue tan brand owner wrote: "The trip of a lifetime… A ski trip is our idea of the perfect holiday. We have wanted to get the kids skiing since they were born and watching T improve so much and Gigi finally get up and running has been amazing.

You may also like

Little Gigi in her ski gear (Instagram)

"We had friends come stay with us for part of the trip which was so much fun," she added. "Ready to get back to work after the most amazing start to the year." In another post, the former model shared a carousel of photos including an adorable shot of Spencer and little Otto relaxing in a wood cabin restaurant after a day skiing and many of the two older children in their sweet ski gear on the ski lift.

Story continues

Spencer and Otto enjoyed time off the slopes (Instagram)

In the post's caption, Vogue shared a relatable feeling as she looked ahead to the New Year. "Our favourite kind of family trip is SKIING! Last year was busy and I felt guilty with all the travelling I was doing when I was on tour. We booked this trip and I was counting down the days, it was perfect. The kids loved it, we loved it and most importantly we got to spend so much time together and make the best memories."

Little Theodore on the ski lift (Instagram)

Vogue admitted to feelings of 'mum guilt' as she spent a large portion of last year travelling the UK with her co-host Joanne McNally for the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast tour. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last December, Vogue revealed that she looked forward to a quiet family Christmas at her in-laws' Glen Affric Estate in Scotland where she could spend enjoy some fuss-free downtime with Spencer and the kids. The doting mother shared a lovely photo of her family in front of a lake on the estate where the children wore matching plaid outfits, Spencer wore a festive patterned cardigan and Vogue stopped the show in a gorgeous gold sequin skirt and black rollneck.

DISCOVER: Exclusive: Vogue Williams shares upcoming big family milestone

Speaking to HELLO!, Vogue admitted: "I like to dress up only because I love the idea of picking out a Christmas day outfit. I've got the kids in matching Christmas clothes so I've got their outfits ready for Christmas Day and I bought this skirt from Paco Rabanne x H&M that I've wanted to wear for ages that I've saved for Christmas Day. I'll wear it for an hour and I'll get back into really comfy clothes."