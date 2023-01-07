Nordstrom shoppers are raving about this 'perfect' T-shirt bra with 2,700+ reviews

Loved by more than 2,700 Nordstrom shoppers, this bra is virtually invisible under even the most clingy fabrics (Photos via Nordstrom)

If you've struggled to find the perfect bra, you're not alone. And if your wardrobe could use an overhaul — Nordstrom shoppers are raving about one recently-restocked bra: the Wacoal Beauty Spacer Underwire T-Shirt Bra (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.).

Wacoal Beauty Spacer Underwire T-Shirt Bra in black (Photo via Nordstrom)

The details

The Wacoal Beauty Space Underwire T-Shirt Bra is lightweight, with a breathable spacer to keep you from getting warm. Supported by seamless foam cups, this bra is virtually invisible under even the most form-fitting fabrics.

Partially lined with a leotard-inspired fabric back, this bra doesn't cause any bulging — resulting in a smooth, comfortable fit. Available in nude, dusty rose and black, this bra comes in sizes 32C through 42DDD.

To maintain its shape and fit, hand wash with cold water and line dry.

Wacoal Beauty Spacer Underwire T-Shirt Bra in nude (Photo via Nordstrom)

'Every other bra I try on gets compared to this one'

If you're not sure about the higher price — check out the Nordstrom reviews. It has more than 2,700 reviews and an average 4.6-star rating.

"I never write reviews but this is worthy of some praise. For me, this is the perfect bra (and I have tried on 20-25 recently)," raved one shopper. "It is extremely comfortable and provides incredible support."

Shoppers also say the closure makes it stand out against competitors.

"The closure is one of the best features. It adds so much added support and doesn't creep up your back," said a reviewer. "The fabric is smooth and doesn't show under any material... Every other bra I try on gets compared to this one and I haven't found a single one that compares!"

Wacoal Beauty Spacer Underwire T-Shirt Bra in nude (Photo via Nordstrom)

"This is by far the best bra I have ever worn! Super comfortable, attractive, and most importantly, the straps do not slip," echoed another customer. "I tried over 20 bras from different companies and this is the first one I’ve found that the straps stay in place all day. Highly recommend."

'Great bra for busty women'

Reviewers also rave that this bra is great for women with larger vhests.

"I am 52 and have always worn a 32DD. This bra was a little snug in the beginning, however after a few wears, it relaxed just the right amount and is now my perfect bra!" said a shopper. "The support and lift are great. No back bulges, the straps don't dig and the girls stay where they are supposed to be all day."

"My clothes fit better, I look better, and I am comfortable and happy. I am so glad that I purchased two!"

Wacoal Beauty Spacer Underwire T-Shirt Bra in rose wine (Photo via Nordstrom)

"Great bra for busty women. This bra is amazing," one shopper said.

"It's comfortable, stays where you adjust it in the morning, looks great under clingy materials, and can be worn all day without pain. Plus it does not smash you down. I'm ordering another and may try more from this brand."

The verdict

If you're on the hunt for a comfy T-shirt bra that won't show under light, form-fitting fabrics — or are seeking a larger cup size, you may want to check out the Wacoal Beauty Spacer Underwire T-Shirt Bra (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.).

A Nordstrom shopper favourite, reviewers love the thick, smoothing straps that don't budge and full coverage silhouette of this bra despite the fact that it's more expensive than some competitors.

