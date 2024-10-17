Wagyu-only meat market to open another Johnson County location: brisket, ribs and more

Booth Creek Wagyu is looking to open a second Johnson County location — this one in Prairie Village.

The Manhattan-based wagyu-only meat market is opening a space at 5328 W. 95th St., right next to Betty Rae’s newest location.

The spot is looking to open in late November or early December, said Lauren Cline, a spokeswoman with the company.

Booth Creek Wagyu first came to the Kansas City area last year, when it opened its Overland Park spot at 13412 Metcalf Ave.

Owner Dave Dreiling opened his first market in 2021 after purchasing a small processing plant nearby Manhattan, in Riley. He began offering several cuts of Wagyu, a Japanese cattle breed with a higher fat content marbled across the steak.

He sells brisket, steaks, ribs and a line of beef jerky.

“I’m feeling really, really confident,” Dreiling told The Star ahead of the first store’s opening. “You just can’t get this anywhere else.”