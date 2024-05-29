I walked 10,000 steps in five pairs of summer shoes – these were the most comfortable (and stylish)

In spite of my best intentions, I’ve been a bit rubbish at doing my 10k steps over the last few months. All that rain stopped play, and when I was out walking my dog, Grenson, a couple of times a day, albeit briefly, it was necessary to wear my trusty Blundstone boots (or more often, my very old full-length wellies) to negotiate my local footpath, which rebranded itself as a river for the months of February and March.

But now the weather has started to brighten up and the footpaths are drying out, I’m delighted to welcome my comfy summer shoes out of storage. I write about fashion, and I’ve even written a couple of books about flat shoes, so I like to think I know my onions (know my bunions?) when it comes to footwear. I also don’t want sweaty trainer feet, nor do I favour ankle-sock tan lines, because we all know that a good non-slip-underfoot trainer sock is hard to find.

And that gave me an idea: I thought it was about time I tested out my best summer shoes for walking 10,000 steps in by actually walking 10,000 steps in each pair. (I know, groundbreaking.) I have a fair idea which shoes in my wardrobe are the best for walking long distances while still keeping my style mojo intact – and I also know which pairs I wouldn’t dream of walking in for hours – but I’ve never done a proper, scientific experiment before. This counts as science, right?

Here are my findings from walking (at least) 10k steps in five different pairs of my own shoes for five consecutive days, and where you can buy similar styles this season to get moving in comfort and style. And yes, I really did wear all of these pairs the full distance. I’ve added the step counts for proof.

Laid Back London moccasins

Total steps: 10,316

Comfort: 4/5

Style: 4/5

'There's something about a crepe sole that just adds an extra level of bouncy comfort,' writes Rochell - Christopher Pledger

Komo moccasins, £130, Laid Back London.com

This is the only pair of shoes I’m testing that are actually new, but I had faith in them because I have a similar pair from the same brand in leopard that I have worn all winter (and last). There’s something about a crepe sole that just adds an extra level of bouncy comfort, and that flash of neon feels perfect for late spring days.

As much as I love the look of a pair of ankle boots with shorts, in truth I won’t be wearing these when it’s really hot, but they’re great for cooler days and evenings and can take a colourful sock, too. As with any suede shoes, I gave these a spritz with a protecting spray before I wore them out

Worn with The Well Worn top, made from vintage fabric, £125, The Well Worn; Aligne denim skirt and straw bag (Hannah’s own)

Moshulu pink cork footbed sandals

Total steps: 10,497

Comfort: 4/5

Style: 4/5

Cork is sustainable as well as comfortable - Christopher Pledger

Roseate cork footbed sandals, £55.20, Moshulu

It’s 2024: surely everyone has a pair of cork footbed sandals in their repertoire. And with good reason, because they’re super comfy and only get better with age if you look after them well. Cork is an amazingly sustainable material, too – it can only be harvested once every nine years, and a cork tree can live for up to 300 years, sequestering carbon as it goes.

The reason cork is such a popular material for making footbeds is that once you’ve worn it a few times, it moulds to the shape of your own foot, giving you a completely unique shoe for you. It’s also antimicrobial, and it’s even shock absorbent – perfect for wearing when getting your step count up. I like the slightly more delicate proportions of the straps and light colour of this particular pair, which I have had for around five years and sailed through the 10k test like a breeze.

Worn with E.L.V. Denim upcycled flare jeans, £300, Elv Denim; The Well Worn Luna blouse, made-to-order from deadstock fabric, £125, The Well Worn; Kit + Clogs Studio linen waistcoat (Hannah’s own)

Grenson T-bar leather sandals

Total steps: 15,298

Comfort: 4/5

Style: 5/5

Rochell: 'It's a rare breed of leather sandal that's comfortable from day one' - Christopher Pledger

Grenson Willa sandals in ginger nubuck, £195, Grenson

Even though I’m on the beach with Grenson here (yes, he’s named after the very same shoe brand), I often think of these as my city sandals and wear them when I’m working in London in the summer. I feel a bit more secure having that back strap; no chance of one slipping off and being lost down the gap during the rush hour on the Jubilee Line.

It’s a rare breed of leather sandal that’s comfortable from day one, but these were just that and have served me brilliantly for the last three summers. They’re no longer available in white, but you can still get them in dark brown and ginger.

Worn with Rapanui striped organic cotton tank, £50, Rapanui Clothing; Colorful Standard blue organic cotton shorts, £60, Colorful Standard; Rhe Amore orange leather phone bag, £24, Rhe Amore

Northern Cobbler leather fisherman sandals

Total steps: 12,358

Comfort: 4/5

Style: 5/5

Fisherman sandals also look excellent with socks, if you want to mitigate the risk of rubbing - Christopher Pledger

Mafalda's Ida fisherman sandals, £195

I’ve had these shoes for well over ten years, and I’m pretty certain I wouldn’t have risked walking 10,000 steps in them when they were brand new. But now, in their worn-in soft leather glory, they’re one of my all time favourite pairs that I know I can trust and that look great with everything. If you like this look and are investing in a new pair, I would advise starting off with smaller distances, and always have a couple of emergency plasters handy, just in case (I favour fabric plasters for a stronger grip on hot feet).

It’s also handy that fisherman sandals look excellent with socks, so you could start with that extra layer to get your 10k in before you risk your bare feet rubbing against potentially stiff leather. It’s even an option to warm the insides of the shoes with a hairdryer and wear them with thick socks around the house a few times, just to soften them up.

Worn with Cape Cove cotton blouse, £99, Cape Cove; Beaumont Organic linen trousers in pecan, £170, Beaumont Organic

Keen Uneek woven sandals

Total steps: 14,639

Comfort: 5/5

Style: 5/5

Hannah's top pick: the Keen Uneek woven sandals - Christopher Pledger

KEEN Uneek sandals in khaki, £105 (schuh.co.uk)

It was a no-brainer for me to include these shoes in this feature, since I wore them almost daily between June and October last year. I know they’re not everyone’s cup of tea, aesthetically speaking, but we used to say that about Birkenstocks and look how far we’ve come. Turns out comfort really does win out, and these are unrivalled in that regard. I happen to love the way they look, though – they add a bit of a cool edge to any outfit.

Made using recycled materials and with a trainer-like sole, they can also deal with a dip in the sea (essential if you live on the Isle of Wight, like I do, and are prone to misjudging the tide) and I’ve even put mine through the washing machine to freshen them up. Not that they needed it, odour-wise: they come with built in anti-odour technology.

Worn with Roake Studio linen Elsie tee, from £60, and Saffron skirt, from £105, both made-to-order in a variety of fabrics Roake Studio