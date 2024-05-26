Walking the old ways of Europe’s ‘wild west’ islands

When you go hiking on islands like São Miguel, you're essentially heading back in time - Joao Santos

I was wandering through a labyrinth of black basalt, fingertips trailing along walls laced with electric-green lichen, boots crunching over rubble as dark as coal. The landscape in Pico, one of nine islands that makes up the Azores, was otherworldly, austere – and increasingly attractive to curious walkers looking to plunge into the past of a remote North Atlantic archipelago.

Walking single file is often essential; Pico’s old pathways only needed to be wide enough for cattle being driven to pasture, or goods-laden mules and ox carts heading between the wave-lashed coast and remote communities in its volcanic interior. Through the sea mist, I followed the bobbing ponytail of Inês Neto, a guide with Futurismo Azores Adventures. Her voice drifted back on the briny breeze: “This island’s history can really be summed up by the two ‘W’s: winemaking and whaling. And when you go hiking here, you’re essentially heading back in time. It’s the best way to appreciate what life was like for early settlers.”

Our walk, the five-mile Vinhas da Criação Velha, was testament to this – weaving through the honeycomb of drystone walls unfurling over Pico’s northern and eastern edges. They’re perhaps the strangest vineyards on earth. Eking out a tough existence here in the late 15th century, some 1,000 miles from mainland Europe, the first Portuguese planted vines straight into volcanic rock crevices and created these stone structures – called currais – to shield grapes from the elements.

“Pico’s currais are one of humankind’s biggest constructions; if stretched out, they would wrap around the equator twice,” explained Filipe Rocha, co-founder of Azores Wine Company, which restored more than 100 hectares of these Unesco-listed vineyards. A sleek, low-slung structure of concrete and glass – housing a winery, fine-dining restaurant and hotel – it’s the most luxurious place on the island to bed down after a day’s hiking and sample the distinctive volcanic whites. Mineral, saline and subtly smoky, they’ve graced the cellars of Thomas Jefferson and Tsar Nicholas II of Russia.

The next day, as Inês and I struck out onto the coast-hugging route from Santana to Lajido, she pointed out further evidence of Pico’s hardy forebears. “We call these rola-pipas,” she pointed to deep ruts carved into the basalt. “Where wine barrels were rolled down to the boats.” Perched above the jagged cliffs are vigia – lookout towers used by whalers, before the Azores’ resident sperm whale pods became protected – while tide-wells dotting the shore reveal how resilient islanders gathered rainwater to drink.

A sperm whale dives in front of volcano Pico - tane-mahuta/istockphoto

Its lava fields (lajido in Portuguese) wind the clock further back still, into deep time. The volcanic eruptions that formed this dramatic landscape are writ large in the swirling, ridged patterns of its jet-black rock, as if the magma had only recently cooled, and the towering, omnipresent cone of Mount Pico. The Donkey Trail (O Caminho dos Burros), which slices right through the rugged interior and originally provided a lifeline between villages on the north and south coasts, passes high-altitude crater lakes, called calderas, ringed with endemic varieties of juniper and blueberry, statuesque, yellow-blooming Mediterranean spurge or old-growth laurissilva forest.

Hiking trails are by no means the preserve of Pico; six of its Azorean neighbours offer multi-day “grand routes” ranging 20-plus miles, as well as easier yet equally scenic strolls, whether it’s looping hot springs or meandering along hydrangea-stuffed country lanes past curious cattle. Across the archipelago, some 80 trade and pilgrimage routes have been restored by Walking Trails in the Azores in recent years, with distinctive red and yellow signposts clearly pointing the way. If ever there were a time to visit – to walk these storied routes and uncover their remote charms – it is certainly now.

Essentials

Estella Shardlow was a guest of Visit Azores (00 351 296 288 082; visitazores.com) and Azores Wine Company (00 351 918 266 989; antoniomacanita.com). Car hire was provided by Ilha Verde (00 351 296 304 891; ilhaverde.com) and excursions by Futurismo Azores Adventures (00 351 296 628 522; futurismo.pt). Direct flights from London to Ponta Delgada are operated by British Airways (May-Sept; ba.com) and Azores Airlines (June-Sept; azoresairlines.pt).

Five other excellent ways to walk the Azores

Mata Do Canário, São Miguel

The twin lakes of Sete Cidades have become the poster child for the Azores. Filled with striking, two-tone waters – one sapphire, one emerald – it’s the result of a volcano collapsing some 22,000 years ago. Although local legend offers a rather more romantic explanation: a pair of star-crossed lovers, a blue-eyed princess and green-eyed shepherd, filled the caldera with their tears. Despite its other-worldly appearance, this natural wonder lies only 15 minutes’ drive from Azorean capital Ponta Delgada.

One option is to complete the entire 20.1km lake circuit, Rota Circular da Lagoa das Sete Cidades. But a smarter choice (that is, optimal views in less time) is to pick up the trail from the Miradouro da Boca do Inferno viewpoint and skirt the rim of Lagoa Azul anticlockwise for seven miles, ending up in Sete Cidades village. Post-hike, reward yourself with a tasting of pineapple wine at Herdade do Ananás – a working plantation meets boutique hotel in Ponta Delgagda – and treat walking-weary muscles with an ayurvedic massage and hot tub soak, all cocooned within the property’s greenhouses. Herdade do Ananas (00 351 919 293 000; herdadedoananas.com) has doubles from £77 per night.

Poster child for the Azores: the two-tone twin lakes of Sete Cidades on São Miguel - Alexandre Balas/Moment RF

Mistérios Negros, Terceira

With its old-growth woodland and mist-wreathed lagoons, Mistérios Negros offers an ethereal circuit through the island’s heartland. It begins with a path flanked by common heather and Azorean blueberry, leading to Lagoinhas do Vale Fundo. This trio of small lakes is a twitchers’ paradise, attracting migrating gulls and waders.

The next stretch bears signs of 1761’s volcanic eruption: the landscape lumpen with lava hills, plants yet to reclaim the craggy rockfaces. Baffled Portuguese settlers named these lava formations Mistérios Negros, meaning Black Mysteries. For further evidence of Terceira’s fiery formation, raise your eyes to the central massif of Pico Gordo, or delve into the 3,000ft-long lava tunnel of Gruta do Natal (Christmas Cave) as you complete the three-mile loop. Caparica Azores Ecolodge (00 351 295 989 100; caparica-ecolodge.com) has doubles from £80 per night.

Faja Grande to Ponta Delgada, Flores

Following the island’s north-western flank, this strenuous route takes in precipitous sea views from historic bridleways. The terracotta-roofed homes of Faja Grande fall away below as the cliff path climbs higher, revealing neighbouring island of Corvo across the water while heather fields, grazing cattle and hydrangea bushes unfold landside. Albernaz, Europe’s most westerly lighthouse, is a highlight along the way, as are the waterfalls of Poço do Bacalhau for a refreshing dip on hot days.

A close contender for Flores’ finest hike is Rocha dos Bordões, where a series of vertical basalt columns soar 20m out of the ground – picture a colossal pipe organ and you’ll get the idea. White Exclusive Villas (00 351 296 249 153; whiteazores.com) has junior suites from £110 per night.

Take a refreshing dip in a waterfall - Dmytro Karpov/ Ascent Xmedia/Photodisc

Lapa to Norte, Santa Maria

The oldest of the Azores in geological terms, yet first to be settled, tiny Santa Maria has been dubbed the ‘Yellow Island’ – some say for its microclimate (sunnier and drier than its archipelago neighbours), others for the genista flowers that bloom on its slopes. But the name’s equally fitting for the champagne-coloured sands of beaches like São Lourenço.

This bay makes a scenic stop on the 10-mile, northwards hike from Lapa to Norte, arguably the most challenging stretch of the Great Route of Santa Maria (a five-day circumnavigation of the island for those tackling the whole thing). Vineyards, clifftop miradouros (lookout points) and time-capsule villages like Santo Espirito. Glimpsing Norte Lighthouse signals you’re on the home stretch, before carving back inland through meadows towards Norte. Ilha a Pé (00 351 964 474 768, ilhape.com) operates a series of hiking shelters along the Santa Maria Great Route, from £137 for four nights.

Lagoa do Fogo to Cascata das Lombadas, São Miguel

“Lake of Fire” may sound formidable but really the only scary thing about this place is the sulphurous pong occasionally emitted from the geothermal vents on its shores. An easy walking path encircles these tranquil, topaz waters, while the Lombadas Valley nature reserve on its northern shore holds a honeycomb of more challenging trails. The best is Cascata das Lombadas – ascend the wooden steps through lush, dripping foliage for rewarding views of this plunging ravine.

Sustenance for hikers in these parts comes in the form of cozido, a hearty, one-pot stew cooked in the earth’s geothermal heat; try it at Restaurant À Terra in nearby spa town Furnas. Octant Furnas (00 351 296 249 200; furnas.octanthotels.com) has doubles from £105 per night.