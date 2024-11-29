Walmart Black Friday deals $10 and under — earbuds, games, jewelry and more top finds

Looking to get the best bang for your buck at today's Black Friday sales? I'm right there with you. That's why I've been spending my time scouring Walmart's Black Friday sale for compelling finds under $10. Yes, I know it may not seem like much, but I've been pretty impressed with the wallet-friendly steals Walmart has on offer today.



What deals need to be on your radar? These cozy slippers are on sale for $8, while bestselling board games like Sorry are marked down to a low $10. Looking for stocking stuffers? These $10 JLab earbuds will be a hit. Meanwhile, these stunning crystal earrings for $7 will instantly glam up any holiday party ensemble.



And that's just the beginning! We also found kitchen essentials, sweatshirts, car gear and so much more that will cost you just a $10 bill or less. If you like what you see, we highly suggest you add to your cart fast — deals this good are bound to sell out fast.





Walmart Black Friday deals under $10

Walmart Dearfoams Men's Cozy Comfort Clogs $10 Dearfoams slippers are the best of the best because the memory foam soles really do hug and support your feet with each step. If you need a gift for a guy that's hard to shop for, I can't recommend these slides enough. I get them for my dad every year, and it's the one gift he really looks forward to receiving. $10 at Walmart

Walmart Sorry! $5 $12 Save $7 With Sorry!, players have no option but to turn on each other to try to win the game. You'll chase your opponents around the board while trying to get your pawns to the finish line. Cards tell you to move forward and back and can even send you back to the start, making for an exciting evening. $5 at Walmart

Walmart Time and Tru Hoodie $7 $18 Save $11 Time and Tru has proved that they've got the comfy and stylish clothes you need at unbeatable prices. This hoodie comes with a front pocket (aka "kangaroo pouch") and is just the thing to keep you warm when the temps really start to drop. (Pull that hood up!) $7 at Walmart

Walmart JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds w/ Charging Case $10 $25 Save $15 The perfect stocking stuffer for pretty much everyone on your holiday shopping list? These JLab earbuds that are currently less than $10 at Walmart. They're available in a bunch of colors, come with a charging case and deliver up to 32 hours of total play time. Heck, this deal is so good, we won't tell if you buy a pair for yourself, too. $10 at Walmart

Walmart Joyspun Double-Layer Crew Socks, 3-Pack $6 $20 Save $14 You can never have too many pairs of socks, right? This Joyspun set is super cozy and comes in a few different color options. Bonus: they have no-skid grippers on the bottom, so you won't need to wear them with slippers on your hardwood floors. $6 at Walmart

Walmart Tuff Stuff Multi-Purpose Car Detailing Foam Cleaner $4 $7 Save $3 If there's someone on your list who loves their car, they'll need to get Tuff. This stuff works on a range of car surfaces, including fabric, carpet and vinyl, to give interiors a rejuvenating refresh. Simply cover the area with the spray, let it sit, scrub and wipe it away to reveal a bright and shiny result. $4 at Walmart

Walmart Mainstays 20" x 20" Channel Faux Fur Pillow $5 This luxe faux fur pillow will add instant elegance to your sofa or bed. Available in cream and black, the feel of the fabric is smooth and soft, and the ribbed design offers understated visual interest. $5 at Walmart

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Candle $5 $10 Save $5 A candle in a pretty frosted jar gives you double the bang for your buck: It adds a lovely scent to your room, plus it serves as decor. These Better Homes & Gardens candles — just $5 each — bring in those lovely scents of fall, with a wick that diffuses them further and longer throughout the home. $5 at Walmart

Walmart Anchor Hocking Glass Measuring Cup $4 $24 Save $20 No kitchen should be without this measuring cup — it'll help you make a pecan pie that's sure to be the talk of the town. It accurately measures up to two cups and is so iconic that it could practically double as decor. $4 at Walmart

Walmart Siaomo Shower Curtain Rings Hooks $7 $26 Save $19 See the little balls on top of these hooks? They make sliding your shower curtain from one side to the other super smooth and seamless. Even better, they're double-sided, meaning you can use the same hook for both your shower curtain and your shower curtain liner. Genius! $7 at Walmart

Walmart Suptree Natural Jade Face Roller $9 $15 Save $6 Can't make it to the spa for a facial as often as you'd like? Spoil yourself from the comfort of your own home with this skincare set. It includes two facial stones so you can indulge in face massages as often as you like. $9 at Walmart

Walmart AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge $9 $16 Save $7 Anyone who spends a lot of time in their car needs this digital tire pressure gauge. It's small enough to store in your glove box or the console between the front seats, and using it is simple. If your vehicle of choice is a bike, you'll be happy to know this gadget works on those tires as well. $9 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. Plus, through December 2, you can purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that's 50% off — and score early access to Walmart's upcoming Cyber Monday sale. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)