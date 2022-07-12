Walmart Canada's anti-Prime Day sale is on: Save up to 50% on vacuums, TVs and more
- Prime Day 2022
Not interested in shopping Amazon Prime Day? Walmart Canada has a competitive sale you might want to check out.
During Walmart's Big Save sale, you'll find huge discounts across thousands of items that will upgrade your summer. Included in the sale are must-have appliances like air fryers and blenders, cleaning essentials, outdoor furniture, and more.
Prices are up to 50 per cent off, and you'll also find a range of Hot Deals throughout the sale. It runs until 11:59 p.m. EST on July 13 (the same time Amazon Prime Day ends), just in case you're looking for even more sales to shop.
Ready to take advantage of this season's hottest discounts? Scroll through to find the best Walmart Canada deals to shop.
Save up to 40 per cent on electronics
Save $130: Philips 55" 4K UltraHD LED Android TV with Google Assistant
Save up to 40% on home & garden
Save $35: The Pioneer Woman 20-Piece Ceramic Toni Dinnerware Set
Save up to 40 per cent on appliances
Save $75: Shark Corded Stick Vacuum
Save up to 40 per cent on toys & games
Save $60: PAW Patrol, Chase’s 5-in-1 Ultimate Cruiser
Save up to 30 per cent on personal care
Save $38: Conair infinitiPRO Mid Size Ceramic Ionic Brushless Motor 3Q Dryer
Save up to 50 per cent on baby
Save $90: Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat
