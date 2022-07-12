Walmart Canada's anti-Prime Day sale is on: Save up to 50% on vacuums, TVs and more

Walmart's huge summer sale is on now. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Not interested in shopping Amazon Prime Day? Walmart Canada has a competitive sale you might want to check out.

During Walmart's Big Save sale, you'll find huge discounts across thousands of items that will upgrade your summer. Included in the sale are must-have appliances like air fryers and blenders, cleaning essentials, outdoor furniture, and more.

Prices are up to 50 per cent off, and you'll also find a range of Hot Deals throughout the sale. It runs until 11:59 p.m. EST on July 13 (the same time Amazon Prime Day ends), just in case you're looking for even more sales to shop.

Ready to take advantage of this season's hottest discounts? Scroll through to find the best Walmart Canada deals to shop.

Save up to 40 per cent on electronics

Philips 55" 4K UltraHD LED Android TV with Google Assistant. Image via Walmart.

$498 $628 at Walmart

Save up to 40% on home & garden

The Pioneer Woman 20-Piece Ceramic Toni Dinnerware Set. Image via Walmart.

$55 $90 at Walmart

Save up to 40 per cent on appliances

Save $75: Shark Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark Corded Stick Vacuum. Image via Walmart.

$125 $200 at Walmart

Save up to 40 per cent on toys & games

PAW Patrol, Chase’s 5-in-1 Ultimate Cruiser. Image via Walmart.

$70 $130 at Walmart

Save up to 30 per cent on personal care

Save $38: Conair infinitiPRO Mid Size Ceramic Ionic Brushless Motor 3Q Dryer

Conair infinitiPRO Mid Size Ceramic Ionic Brushless Motor 3Q Dryer. Image via Walmart.

$50 $88 at Walmart

Save up to 50 per cent on baby

Save $90: Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat

Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat. Image via Walmart.

$280 $370 at Walmart

