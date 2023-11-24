Walmart Canada has tons of Black Friday discounts — shop the absolute best deals yet at up to 50% off

Walmart Canada has so many Black Friday deals right now: Save up to 50% while they're still in stock. (Photos via Walmart)

Attention shoppers: Walmart Canada's Black Friday sale just got even better, as hundreds of new deals have been added to this year's epic sale.

It's the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping list, or treat yourself to those new tech upgrades you've been eyeing.

Don't expect these deals to stick around that long. With discounts of up to 50 per cent off everything from kitchen appliances to toys and the latest electronics, they're bound to sell out quick. So, act fast!

Ready to start shopping yet? Shop this week's best Walmart Canada Black Friday deals across electronics, home, clothing, toys and more.

Walmart Canada featured Black Friday deals:

Apple AirPods $149 $186 Save $37 See at Walmart

onn. 43" 1080p FHD Roku Smart TV $198 $298 Save $100 See at Walmart

Kalorik MAXX 26 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven $100 $200 Save $100 See at Walmart

Xbox Series S – Starter Bundle $298 $380 Save $82 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Canada Black Friday electronics deals: Save up to 45%

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB $130 $210 Save $80 See at Walmart

Asus Vivobook 15 X515 15.6” Laptop $600 $730 Save $130 See at Walmart

JBL TUNE 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones $40 $70 Save $30 See at Walmart

Moto G Pure 32GB Unlocked Smartphone $106 $179 Save $73 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Canada Black Friday appliance deals: Save up to 40%

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker $80 $180 Save $100 See at Walmart

Gourmia Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven $80 $190 Save $110 See at Walmart

Vitamix Explorian Series E310 $390 $450 Save $60 See at Walmart

AIRMSEN Portable Countertop Dishwasher $350 $600 Save $250 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Canada Black Friday toy deals: Save up to 50%

Costway Play Kitchen Pretend Play Cookware Set $160 $288 Save $128 See at Walmart

MEGA Barbie Color Reveal DreamHouse Building Set $45 $85 Save $40 See at Walmart

LEGO Classic Creative Color Fun Building Set $40 $85 Save $45 See at Walmart

Topbuy Audi TT RS Mini Ride on Car $282 $444 Save $162 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Canada Black Friday home deals: Save up to 45%

Three Section Foldable Laundry Hamper $26 $60 Save $34 See at Walmart

CosmoLiving Liberty Futon with Storage $700 $1,000 Save $300 See at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Vacuum $400 $550 Save $150 See at Walmart

Gymax 6 Tier S-Shaped Bookcase $135 $250 Save $115 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Canada Black Friday sports & rec deals: Save up to 35%

Goplus Portable Basketball Hoop System (5-10 FT) $140 $252 Save $112 See at Walmart

SuperFit 2.25HP Folding Treadmill $400 $720 Save $320 See at Walmart

Costway 48'' 3-In-1 Multi Combo Game Table $197 $355 Save $158 See at Walmart

Coleman Kickback Breeze Chair $30 $50 Save $20 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Canada Black Friday seasonal deals: Save up to 35%

HOMCOM Christmas Advent Calendar $40 $90 Save $50 See at Walmart

Costway 9FT PVC Artificial Christmas Tree $160 $288 Save $128 See at Walmart

8ft Inflatable Christmas Decoration Snowman $75 $110 Save $35 See at Walmart

Northlight 10" Lighted White Frosted 3-D Snowflake Christmas Tree Topper $30 $43 Save $13 See at Walmart

