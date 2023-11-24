Advertisement
Best Black Friday deals to shop in Canada: 100+ deals you don't want to miss

We're bringing you live updates on the very best deals from Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Walmart Canada has tons of Black Friday discounts — shop the absolute best deals yet at up to 50% off

Walmart Canada's Black Friday is here: Save big on home, tech, kitchen, toys and more.

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
walmart sale items on a page
Walmart Canada has so many Black Friday deals right now: Save up to 50% while they're still in stock. (Photos via Walmart)

Attention shoppers: Walmart Canada's Black Friday sale just got even better, as hundreds of new deals have been added to this year's epic sale.

Quick Overview
It's the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping list, or treat yourself to those new tech upgrades you've been eyeing.

Don't expect these deals to stick around that long. With discounts of up to 50 per cent off everything from kitchen appliances to toys and the latest electronics, they're bound to sell out quick. So, act fast!

Ready to start shopping yet? Shop this week's best Walmart Canada Black Friday deals across electronics, home, clothing, toys and more.

Walmart Canada featured Black Friday deals:

  • Kalorik MAXX 26 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven

    $100$200
    Save $100
    See at Walmart

Best Walmart Canada Black Friday electronics deals: Save up to 45%

Best Walmart Canada Black Friday appliance deals: Save up to 40%

  • Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

    $80$180
    Save $100
    See at Walmart

Best Walmart Canada Black Friday toy deals: Save up to 50%

  • Costway Play Kitchen Pretend Play Cookware Set

    $160$288
    Save $128
    See at Walmart

  • MEGA Barbie Color Reveal DreamHouse Building Set

    $45$85
    Save $40
    See at Walmart

  • LEGO Classic Creative Color Fun Building Set

    $40$85
    Save $45
    See at Walmart

Best Walmart Canada Black Friday home deals: Save up to 45%

  • CosmoLiving Liberty Futon with Storage

    $700$1,000
    Save $300
    See at Walmart

Best Walmart Canada Black Friday sports & rec deals: Save up to 35%

  • Goplus Portable Basketball Hoop System (5-10 FT)

    $140$252
    Save $112
    See at Walmart

  • Costway 48'' 3-In-1 Multi Combo Game Table

    $197$355
    Save $158
    See at Walmart

Best Walmart Canada Black Friday seasonal deals: Save up to 35%

  • Costway 9FT PVC Artificial Christmas Tree

    $160$288
    Save $128
    See at Walmart

  • 8ft Inflatable Christmas Decoration Snowman

    $75$110
    Save $35
    See at Walmart

  • Northlight 10" Lighted White Frosted 3-D Snowflake Christmas Tree Topper

    $30$43
    Save $13
    See at Walmart

