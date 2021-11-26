Walmart finally dropped their Black Friday sale: Shop all the best deals before they sell out

Save big on hundreds of items during Walmart's Black Friday sale. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

If you're planning on shopping on Black Friday, Walmart Canada's sale is one you won't want to miss.

With deals on everything from kitchen appliances to toys and the latest tech, you're sure to find some of the lowest prices of the year on hundreds of must-have items.

After releasing a sneak peek at their Black Friday sale earlier this month, the retailer has added even more deals to this season's biggest shopping event. Available now online (and at 6 a.m. tomorrow in store), you'll want to shop these limited-time deals before they're gone.

To get a head start on today's savings, we've rounded up the best Black Friday deals to shop now at Walmart Canada.

Save up to 40 per cent on tech

HP 14.0” HD Laptop. Image via Walmart.

$280 $380 at Walmart Canada

Save up to 50 per cent on appliances

LIVINGbasics 5.8QT Air Fryer. Image via Walmart.

$106 $180 at Walmart Canada

Save up to 50 per cent on toys

Baby Alive Tinycorns Doll. Image via Walmart.

$15 $25 at Walmart Canada

Save up to 50 per cent on family fashion

Ice Fields Women's Kerry Winter Boots. Image via Walmart.

$40 $60 at Walmart Canada

Save up to 30 per cent on home goods

Epicurious 10 Piece Aluminum Cookware Set. Image via Walmart.

$120 $180 at Walmart Canada

Save up to 25 per cent on sports and rec equipment

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Spin Bike. Image via Walmart.

$599 $700 at Walmart Canada

