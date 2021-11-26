Walmart finally dropped their Black Friday sale: Shop all the best deals before they sell out
If you're planning on shopping on Black Friday, Walmart Canada's sale is one you won't want to miss.
With deals on everything from kitchen appliances to toys and the latest tech, you're sure to find some of the lowest prices of the year on hundreds of must-have items.
After releasing a sneak peek at their Black Friday sale earlier this month, the retailer has added even more deals to this season's biggest shopping event. Available now online (and at 6 a.m. tomorrow in store), you'll want to shop these limited-time deals before they're gone.
To get a head start on today's savings, we've rounded up the best Black Friday deals to shop now at Walmart Canada.
Save up to 40 per cent on tech
HP 14.0” HD Laptop
Save up to 50 per cent on appliances
LIVINGbasics 5.8QT Air Fryer
Save up to 50 per cent on toys
Baby Alive Tinycorns Doll
Save up to 50 per cent on family fashion
Ice Fields Women's Kerry Winter Boots
Save up to 30 per cent on home goods
Epicurious 10 Piece Aluminum Cookware Set
Save up to 25 per cent on sports and rec equipment
Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Spin Bike
