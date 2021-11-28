BLACK FRIDAY:

Walmart's epic Black Friday sale ends tonight

Shop these deals while you still can.

Walmart Canada's epic Black Friday sale ends tonight: Shop these deals on tech, clothing and more before they're gone!

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping Editor

Save big on hundreds of items during Walmart&#39;s Black Friday sale. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prud&#xea;ncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Walmart Canada's amazing Black Friday deals are still going strong — but only for a few more hours!

With deals on everything from kitchen appliances to toys and the latest tech, you're sure to find some of the lowest prices of the year on hundreds of must-have items — but only until 8:59 p.m. EST tonight.

If you still haven't shopped, we've rounded up the best Black Friday deals across electronics, home, clothing, tech and more to shop now at Walmart Canada before it's too late.

Save up to 40 per cent on electronics

RCA 40" LED HD SMART TV, 1080p

RCA 40
$248 $398 at Walmart

Save up to 45 per cent on appliances

Save up to 50 per cent on toys

Save up to 40 per cent on family fashion

Save up to 50 per cent on home goods

Save up to 30 per cent on sports and rec equipment

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Spin Bike

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Spin Bike. Image via Walmart.
$599 $700 at Walmart Canada

