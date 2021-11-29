Walmart Canada's Cyber Monday sale is on now: 11 deals I'm eyeing during Cyber Week

Walmart Canada's Cyber Monday sale is on now.

Walmart Canada's Cyber Week sale is finally here!

The retailer's latest sale offers shoppers the chance to score the lowest price of the year on everything from tech and toys to appliances and furniture. Savings are only available online until Dec. 1 or while quantities last — no rain checks will be given, so you'll have to hurry if you want to score these major savings!

As a shopping editor, I've gathered some of my favourite standout deals from Walmart Canada's epic Cyber Monday sale that I've got my eye on — shop my top picks from the Cyber Week sale below.

RCA 85" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV powered by webos- Walmart Canada

Now's your chance to save on this 85" 4K Ultra HD TV that allows you to stream your favourite shows and play your favourite games with stunning clarity.

$1,598 $1,698 at Walmart Canada

ASUS 15.6” Full IPS VivoBook

This entry-level laptop offers powerful performance in a thin and lightweight design that comes with Windows 10 and 512GB of storage.

$630 $700 at Walmart Canada

Eureka Maxswivel Upright Vacuum Cleaner - Walmart Canada

Take on household messes with Eureka’s ultra-light bag-less vacuum with premium swivel functionality, 7.5 ft of extended reach and a 2-in-1 crevice and dusting tool.

$100 $130 at Walmart Canada

RCA32" 720p LED Roku Smart TV

A small but mighty 32" smart TV that's great for a bedroom or dorm room.

$198 $238 at Walmart Canada

Toshiba Digital 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven -Walmart Canada

This multipurpose convection oven comes with 10 functions including toast, bake, broil, cookie, defrost and more.

$70 $130 at Walmart Canada

ProForm Trainer 430I Treadmill- Walmart Canada

Conquer your fitness goals with this iFit enabled treadmill with large LCD window display, digital quick speed controls and space saver design (tablet not included).

$600 $800 at Walmart Canada

Little Tikes 25-Piece First Prep Kitchen- Walmart Canada

Enjoy endless hours of playtime with this interactive kitchen with more than 25 pretend cooking accessories including food, cutlery, plates and more.

$80 $110 at Walmart Canada

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker- Walmart Canada

Prepare your favourite blends at home with Keurig’s single-serve K-cup pod coffee maker.

$108 $148 at Walmart Canada

Zinus Olga Modern 41" Metal Platform Bed With Headboard- Walmart Canada

This contemporary heavy-duty bed frame is easy to assemble and prevents the need for a bed frame.

$170 $249 at Walmart Canada

Sunny Health & Fitness Power Zone Squat Stand- Walmart Canada

Sunny Health & Fitness’s Power Zone Squat Rack allows you to feel the burn while building muscle at home.

$328 $426 at Walmart Canada

Hamilton Beach 1.1 Cu.ft. MWO SS- Walmart Canada

Upgrade your microwave with this Hamilton Beach unit with six pre-set options including popcorn, potato, pizza, frozen and more.

$98 $200 at Walmart Canada

