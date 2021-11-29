Walmart Canada's Cyber Monday sale is on now: 11 deals I'm eyeing during Cyber Week
Walmart Canada's Cyber Week sale is finally here!
The retailer's latest sale offers shoppers the chance to score the lowest price of the year on everything from tech and toys to appliances and furniture. Savings are only available online until Dec. 1 or while quantities last — no rain checks will be given, so you'll have to hurry if you want to score these major savings!
As a shopping editor, I've gathered some of my favourite standout deals from Walmart Canada's epic Cyber Monday sale that I've got my eye on — shop my top picks from the Cyber Week sale below.
RCA 85" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV powered by webos
Now's your chance to save on this 85" 4K Ultra HD TV that allows you to stream your favourite shows and play your favourite games with stunning clarity.
$1,598
$1,698 at Walmart Canada
ASUS 15.6” Full IPS VivoBook
This entry-level laptop offers powerful performance in a thin and lightweight design that comes with Windows 10 and 512GB of storage.
Eureka Maxswivel Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Take on household messes with Eureka’s ultra-light bag-less vacuum with premium swivel functionality, 7.5 ft of extended reach and a 2-in-1 crevice and dusting tool.
RCA32" 720p LED Roku Smart TV
A small but mighty 32" smart TV that's great for a bedroom or dorm room.
Toshiba Digital 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven
This multipurpose convection oven comes with 10 functions including toast, bake, broil, cookie, defrost and more.
ProForm Trainer 430I Treadmill
Conquer your fitness goals with this iFit enabled treadmill with large LCD window display, digital quick speed controls and space saver design (tablet not included).
Little Tikes 25-Piece First Prep Kitchen
Enjoy endless hours of playtime with this interactive kitchen with more than 25 pretend cooking accessories including food, cutlery, plates and more.
Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Prepare your favourite blends at home with Keurig’s single-serve K-cup pod coffee maker.
Zinus Olga Modern 41" Metal Platform Bed With Headboard
This contemporary heavy-duty bed frame is easy to assemble and prevents the need for a bed frame.
Sunny Health & Fitness Power Zone Squat Stand
Sunny Health & Fitness’s Power Zone Squat Rack allows you to feel the burn while building muscle at home.
Hamilton Beach 1.1 Cu.ft. MWO SS
Upgrade your microwave with this Hamilton Beach unit with six pre-set options including popcorn, potato, pizza, frozen and more.