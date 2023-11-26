Advertisement
25+ best last-minute Walmart Canada Black Friday deals — get up to 50% off before it's too late

Walmart Canada's Black Friday is almost over — but you can still save big on home, tech, kitchen, toys & more.

Kate Mendonca and Melina Brum
Updated
Walmart Canada still has so many last-chance Black Friday deals happening: Save up to 50% while they're still in stock. (Photos via Walmart)

Attention shoppers: Walmart Canada's Black Friday sale is almost over, but you can still save ahead of Cyber Week.

This is the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping list, or treat yourself to those new tech upgrades you've been wanting.

Don't expect these deals to stick around that long. With discounts of up to 50 per cent off everything from kitchen appliances to toys and the latest electronics, they're bound to sell out quick — plus, this sale ends tonight.

Ready to start shopping yet? Shop this week's last-chance Walmart Canada Black Friday deals across electronics, home, clothing, toys and more.

Walmart Canada last-chance Black Friday deals:

  • Kalorik MAXX 26 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven

    $100$200
    Save $100
    See at Walmart

Last-chance Walmart Canada Black Friday electronics deals: Save up to 45%

Last-chance Walmart Canada Black Friday appliance deals: Save up to 40%

  • Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

    $80$180
    Save $100
    See at Walmart

Last-chance Walmart Canada Black Friday toy deals: Save up to 50%

  • Costway Play Kitchen Pretend Play Cookware Set

    $140$252
    Save $112
    See at Walmart

Last-chance Walmart Canada Black Friday home deals: Save up to 45%

  • CosmoLiving Liberty Futon with Storage

    $700$1,000
    Save $300
    See at Walmart

Last-chance Walmart Canada Black Friday sports & rec deals: Save up to 35%

  • Goplus Portable Basketball Hoop System (5-10 FT)

    $140$252
    Save $112
    See at Walmart

  • Costway 48'' 3-In-1 Multi Combo Game Table

    $197$355
    Save $158
    See at Walmart

Last-chance Walmart Canada Black Friday seasonal deals: Save up to 35%

  • Costway 9FT PVC Artificial Christmas Tree

    $160$288
    Save $128
    See at Walmart

  • 8ft Inflatable Christmas Decoration Snowman

    $75$110
    Save $35
    See at Walmart

  • Northlight 10" Lighted White Frosted 3-D Snowflake Christmas Tree Topper

    $30$43
    Save $13
    See at Walmart

