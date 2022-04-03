Walmart's Spring Furniture Sale includes up to 50% off patio sets and accessories

Walmart's Furniture Sale includes up to 50 per cent off outdoor living furniture.

As temperatures rise, many of us are dreaming ahead to the days when we can spend more time outside enjoying our backyards and hosting barbecues with friends. Setting the scene for your memory making moments just got easier thanks to Walmart Canada's latest Spring Furniture Sale.

The mega-retailer is currently offering major discounts on furniture for your home — including the chance to save up to 50 per cent on patio furniture.

In addition to mega savings on outdoor furniture, shoppers can save up to 30 per cent on furniture for their living room, office, bedroom and baby room.

Since we can barely contain our excitement for patio weather, we've gathered some of our favourite outdoor finds from Wamart's Spring Furniture Sale.

If you're looking to score these limited-time savings you'll have to act fast — Walmart's latest sale ends April 6!

4pcs Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set Loveseat Sofa Cushioned Garden Yard- Walmart

This four piece furniture set is made from solid steel frame with rattan material and includes thick outdoor seating cushions for you and your guests to relax in style.

$350 $621 at Walmart

Gymax 10 Ft Square Offset Hanging Patio Umbrella 360 Degree Tilt Tan - Walmart Canada

Spending time outdoors is all well and good —so long as there's ample protection from the sun! This large patio umbrella features seven different tilt settings and hand crank to ensure you and your guests can enjoy your time outdoors comfortably.

$330 $593 at Walmart

Topbuy 3 PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set

This three-piece rattan patio set with glass table top is a great go-to for balconies and small spaces.

$284 $512 at Walmart

Patiojoy Pop-up Canopy Tent 8' x 8'- Walmart Canada

This pop-up tent is great for your next camping trip or beach outing. It weighs 25 lbs and comes with a carrying case that makes it easy to store in your shed or garage.

$168 $293 at Walmart

Gymax Patio 2-person swing - Walmart Canada

Relax with your morning coffee and a good book in this two-person swing with canopy made from a weather-resistant polyester.

$290 $522 at Walmart

Patiojoy Patio Rattan Loveseat Acacia Wood Bench- Walmart Canada

This timeless wood seating option is lightweight and easy to maneuver around your patio and features a breathable, woven seat and hole for an umbrella.

$280 $509 at Walmart

Topbuy 3PCS Patio Wicker Rattan Bar Set

Elevate your outdoor space with this three-piece bar set that includes two stools with cushions and a stylish rattan bar for you to serve up your favourite drinks to guests.

$410 $747 at Walmart

Topbuy 14" Electric Fireplace Heater Portable Infrared Stove w/Adjustable Temperature- Walmart Canada

This electric fireplace makes a welcome addition to any screened-in porches and sunrooms on days and nights when there's a chill in the air.

$130 $227 at Walmart Canada

Outsunny Kids Folding Picnic Table and Chair Set- Walmart Canada

This pint-sized patio set is perfect for kids to sit and enjoy an outdoor lunch with ample sun protection.

$75 $100 at Walmart Canada

Patiojoy 6PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set

Lounge in style with this six piece patio set with ottoman that can be rearranged to create an outdoor sectional for ample relaxation.

$959 $1,668 at Walmart

Patiojoy 3 in 1 Patio Fire Pit Table Outdoor Square Fire Pit- Walmart Canada

This fire pit helps set the scene for storytelling and s'mores so that your outdoor fun doesn't have to end once the sun sets.

$205 $371 at Walmart Canada

