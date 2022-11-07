Forget Black Friday, Walmart Canada's Singles' Week sale has deals up to 50% off now

Save big with Walmart Canada's Singles' Week sale.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are quickly approaching, there's another major shopping event taking place this month — and Walmart Canada is the place to shop.

Until Nov. 9, the retailer is offering shoppers huge savings as part of their online-only Singles' Week Sale. With deals of up to 50 per cent off on electronics, clothing, appliances and more, keep reading for all the details.

What is Singles' Day and Singles' Week?

Celebrated on Nov. 11 (the date 11/11 resembles four ones, or singles, standing together), Singles' Day originated in China in 1993 as a day for singles to treat and celebrate themselves.

Since then, the extravaganza has taken on a life of its own and become China's biggest online shopping day, topping both Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

The shopping event has since expanded beyond Chinese borders and made its way to North America, giving shoppers yet another chance to save big before the holidays.

If you're ready to shop this week's best deals, scroll through below for our top Walmart sale picks.

Best Walmart Canada Singles' Week deals

Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm Refurbished. Image via Walmart.

This refurbished 2021 Apple Watch SE lets you track your workout metrics more precisely than ever, in the water, at the gym, or out on the road.

$247 $309 at Walmart

Save $100: Bissell Symphony Pet All in One Vacuum and Steam Mop

Bissell Symphony Pet All in One Vacuum and Steam Mop. Image via Walmart.

Whether you're a pet owner, a parent, or just someone looking to keep your floors sparkling clean, this Bissell two-in-one steam mop and vacuum is a must-have.

$180 $280 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy A53 (5G). Image via Walmart.

This Galaxy A series smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch Super AMOLED display that supports Full HD+ resolution for the sharpest images and video.

$$72 $600 at Walmart

Save $70: Gymax Basketball System Hoop Stand Backboard

Gymax Basketball System Hoop Stand Backboard. Image via Walmart.

Perfect your free throw with this outdoor basketball hoop stand that's perfect for kids or adults.

$140 $210 at Walmart

HP EliteBook 840 G2 Laptop 14" | Certified Refurbished. Image via Walmart.

Designed for productivity, this refurbished laptop is ideal for bringing along to school or the office.

$500 $700 at Walmart

LIVINGbasics 10 Inch Memory Foam Mattress in A Box, Queen. Image via Walmart.

If your mattress could use an upgrade, consider this memory foam bed in a box. It features wrapped innersprings and Gel Memory Foam technology for the ultimate support while you sleep.

$442 $530 at Walmart

14-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set With Wooden Block. Image via Walmart.

This 14-piece knife set includes a chef's knife, carving knife, bread knife, paring knife, utility knife and six steak knives, plus a pair of food scissors and a wooden block for storage.

$30 $60 at Walmart

Save $40: FurnitureR Writing Desk

FurnitureR Writing Desk. Image via Walmart.

Short on space? This compact writing desk measures just 31.5" by 17.7" to provide a workstation in even the smallest areas.

$90 $130 at Walmart

Pet Sofa Lounger Bed w/ Suede Cover. Image via Walmart.

Give your pets the very best in comfort with this plush bed that's made with a soft and easy to clean faux suede finish.

$40 $66 at Walmart

Save $24: LIVINGbasics 8 Cups Hot Air Popcorn Maker

LIVINGbasics 8 Cups Hot Air Popcorn Maker. Image via Walmart.

This affordable popcorn maker makes a great gift idea this holiday season, ringing in at just $16 at its current sale price.

$16 $40 at Walmart

Goplus 1.0HP Folding Treadmill. Image via Walmart.

Take your home workouts to the next level with the help of this mini treadmill. Once you're done your workout, it can be folded away for easy storage.

$330 $587 at Walmart

