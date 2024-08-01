Walmart's best back-to-school deals: Crayola, Logitech, Bic, Beats and more

August is here, which means back-to-school season is officially underway. Students will flood classrooms and campuses before you know it, and it's high time to restock on essentials. That backpack that was tossed around for 10 months straight? It might not be in the best shape anymore. And those markers that were once bright and vibrant? They're probably dull and dried out — that is, if your kiddo didn't lose them in the first place.

Anyone who's shopped for school supplies knows it's an expensive undertaking, but deals abound at Walmart. From laptops and headphones to notebooks and pencil cases, the retailer has must-shop discounts on products for students of all ages, kindergarten through college. The catch? These deals won't last all month, so shop now while prices are low. Check out the best back-to-school markdowns at Walmart below.

Best back-to-school Walmart deals

Walmart Pen+Gear Marble Composition Book 50 cents $1 You can never buy too many notebooks, so stock up while this classic composition style is on sale for just 50 cents — yup, that's just two shiny quarters. The lined pages are ideal for note-taking, homework assignments or doodling, with no annoying wire to get caught in backpacks like spiral notebooks. 50 cents at Walmart

Walmart Pen+Gear Ruled Index Cards 72 cents $1 Students of all ages will need to make flashcards at some point, whether they're working on memorizing their multiplication tables ... or even the periodic table! (Then you can snag the leftovers for recipes, of course.) Don't hesitate to buy these in bulk while they're under a buck. 72 cents at Walmart

Walmart Crayola Fine Line Markers, 10-Count $1 $3 Save $2 Whether kiddos need them for school projects or everyday coloring, markers are a must-have. These Crayola standbys have a thin tip that make it easier for small hands to stay in the lines and form letters more neatly. "These are great, thin and long, easy to hold on by little fingers," one shopper wrote. "My daughter loved them and started using them right away. I love that they are washable and [nontoxic]." $1 at Walmart

Sterilite Sterilite Small Pencil Box $1 $3 Save $2 Good luck finding loose pens and pencils at the bottom of a backpack. Keep small supplies organized with this durable plastic box that securely snaps shut. Consider buying a few for at-home use, too: Use 'em to stash paper clips, stickers, first-aid supplies and more. Not into pink? There are a range of colors, including blue, clear and mint. $1 at Walmart

Walmart Bic Xtra-Smooth Mechanical Pencils, 10-Count $2 $3 Save $1 Pencils are bound to be on any school shopping list, but if you want to be a hero, go with the mechanicals — as any kid will tell you, they're way cooler than boring, traditional No. 2's. The kids get that satisfying click, and you get the satisfaction of saving money over time with the refillable lead. $2 at Walmart

Walmart Takeya Originals Spout Water Bottle $24 $30 Save $6 Stanley and Yeti may get all the hype, but true water bottle enthusiasts know and love Takeya. The brand's stainless steel, vacuum-insulated cups consistently earn high praise, and they're typically less pricey than the big names — which is especially appreciated once this water bottle ends up in school the lost and found (if you're lucky). "We have seven or more of these bottles. They go everywhere with us. Each of us takes one each time we leave the house for school, work, errands and travel," a reviewer raved. "They are reliable, fit well in all our car cup holders and backpack bottle holders. They insulate very, very well and the redesigned lids don't leak." $24 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $35 at Target

Walmart Eastsport Unisex Expandable Team Recycled Backpack $30 $35 Save $5 We're seriously impressed with all the pockets in this durable Eastsport backpack. In addition to the large main compartment, there are two vertical storage sections, plus two nicely sized side pockets that zip shut. Even better, this best-selling backpack is made from 100% recycled materials, and the bottom is water-resistant. "Bought this for my grandson. We were having an issue finding a book bag large enough to hold his 3-inch binder, Chromebook and schoolbooks," said a shopper. "He was having to carry his binder around school all day. Yuck! Then we found this blessing! It holds everything! No tugging to get it closed either!" $30 at Walmart

Walmart Logitech Advanced Combo Wireless Keyboard and Mouse $40 $45 Save $5 Sometimes the cramped keyboard and trackpad on a compact laptop just don't cut it. This wireless combo is great to have on hand — both the keyboard and mouse connect via USB and are designed to stay comfortable over long-term use. "Best Logitech keyboard ever," one shopper raved. "[It is a] slim, sleek, lightweight full-size keyboard with soft type key. This is my fifth Logitech keyboard over 20 years and this model is by far the best." $40 at Walmart

Walmart Sgin 17.3-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $280 $900 Save $620 A top-rated laptop for less than $300? This is a deal you shouldn't sleep on. More than 1,400 shoppers give it a five-star rating, and many say they purchased it for a student. "This laptop, which I bought for my daughter who is graduating from college, is very fast. Great product," one wrote. Another commented, "I bought this computer for my 8-year-old daughter to use when she needs online classes. It has a big screen and is a suitable system for her age." $280 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.