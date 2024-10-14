Walmart's Holiday Deals may be over but sales are still going strong — save up to 80%

Walmart's serving up the savings and steals this week with up to 80% off vacuums, cookware, jewelry and more. (Walmart)

Believe it or not, Amazon Prime Day and the Walmart Holiday Deals event have already come and gone. But good news on the shopping front: Walmart's discounts are still going strong this week with significant price drops — up to 80% off — on everything from vacuums and cookware to smart TVs and fall fashion essentials.

With cooler temperatures on our minds, we've got our eye on fall-themed goodies. Prep for the nippy nights ahead with a classic flannel ($52 off!) or soft sweatshirt (just $10!!), then retire to bed with a slumber-inducing heated blanket at half price. Get stocked on scary-affordable Halloween decorations before all the fun stuff is sold out. Or, hey, maybe the change of season is your cue to plan your next getaway — how about a killer deal on this three-piece luggage set?

Oh, and the deals don't end there — far from it. There's a favorite car vac for only $30, a 10-piece nonstick cookware set for $65 (was $299) and so much more. Keep on scrolling for our favorite Walmart deals this week.

Best Walmart deals overall

Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $65 $299 Save $234 See at Walmart

Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum $80 $320 Save $240 See at Walmart

Time and Tru Crewneck Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 See at Walmart

Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $32 $60 Save $28 See at Walmart

Emeril Lagasse Power Grill 360 $60 $169 Save $109 See at Walmart

Frigidaire Refrigerator, 7.5 Cubic Feet $198 $499 Save $301 See at Walmart

Carote Knife Set With Wooden Block, 14-Piece $43 $200 Save $157 See at Walmart

MaxKare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket $40 $80 Save $40 See at Walmart

Nexpow Handheld Car Vacuum $30 $120 Save $90 See at Walmart

Best Walmart deals over 70% off

Walmart Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $65 $299 Save $234 This 10-piece set of nonstick cookware is made from smooth granite, ensuring that its nonstick surface is PFOA-free and safe for the whole family. The set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 2.3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid and a 4.5-inch sauté pan with lid plus a stainless-steel steamer — all for over $230 off the regular price. $65 at Walmart

Walmart Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum $80 $320 Save $240 Don't let its svelte profile fool you; this cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. The Yahoo reader favorite is now down to $80. $80 at Walmart

Walmart Carote Knife Set With Wooden Block, 14-Piece $43 $200 Save $157 The set from foodie-favorite Carote has everything you need to get to cookin'. It includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, six steak knives, kitchen shears, a sharpening steel and a hardwood knife block. The best part: The price has been slashed from $200 to $43. $43 at Walmart

Walmart Fantaslook Plaid-Flannel Shirt $16 $70 Save $54 Get ready for flannel season in style! This plaid button-down is the perfect addition to any autumnal wardrobe. It has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal for layering on warm days and chillier nights. Plus, it comes 14 different plaid shades — all for just $16. $16 at Walmart

Walmart Michael Kors Jet Set Crossbody Bag $62 $243 Save $181 Save a whopping $181 on this stylish stunner, which features authentic Saffiano leather construction and a front chain accent. The adjustable crossbody strap lets you customize the length for comfort, and you also get the security of zip top closure and a front zip pocket, as well as an open back pocket and two inside pockets. $62 at Walmart

Walmart Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $36 $120 Save $84 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This alternative from Nexpure is just a fraction of the price but still helps you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want. $36 at Walmart

Best Walmart Holiday Deals vacuum deals

Walmart Nexpow Handheld Car Vacuum $30 $120 Save $90 Ultra-compact, this mini vehicle vacuum can be charged via USB, meaning there's no limit to the places it can be used. Plus, it's got three attachment heads (to capture crumbs from virtually every crevice) and a built-in safety hammer that can be used in case of an emergency. Now that's really something that'll help them breathe easy! And at $90 off, you'll breathe easy, too, knowing you saved big. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $93 $124 Save $31 At under 10 pounds, the Little Green is lightweight and easy to carry, yet still handles messes like a full-size machine. Its small size makes it easy to store away where no one will see. A best friend to pet owners, this cleaner will also even remove odors — and now it's a lovely $31 off. We love this customer's take: "Disgustingly satisfying and addicting. It works so well! Absolutely a must with children and pets." $93 at Walmart

Walmart Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Plus Upright Multi Surface Vacuum $179 $249 Save $70 Despite being a corded vac, this upright from Shark is designed to clean anywhere you need it to — hard floors, carpets, stairs and more. The large dust cup means you can keep on cleaning without having to constantly dump out debris, and the anti-allergen complete seal with HEPA filter helps secure up to 99.99% of dust and allergens, so they're trapped in the vac and not in your sinuses (or the air you're breathing). $179 at Walmart

Best Walmart Holiday Deals kitchen deals

Emeril Lagasse Emeril Lagasse Power Grill 360 $60 $169 Save $109 The 6-in-1 power grill and air fryer from Emeril Lagasse serves as a smokeless grill and air fryer, and that's just to start. It also roasts, toasts, bakes and dehydrates — there's even a griddle pan so you can flip pancakes on a whim. A top grill does its thing with no smoke and even leaves grill marks! The LED display has six custom presets to make the cooking process even easier for you. And a drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. $60 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 This is your standard slow cooker, just a whole lot prettier. It has five preset functions for meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili, and it automatically goes into warming mode when your meal is ready. Plus, like all of the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore products, it has gorgeous gold hardware and a sleek touchscreen. You won’t mind keeping this one out on the countertop. $50 at Walmart

Frigidaire Frigidaire Refrigerator, 7.5 Cubic Feet $198 $499 Save $301 Frigidaire, that trusted name in fridges, offers this sleek 7.5 cubic feet number that's ideal if you want more than a mini-fridge, but have a mini-kitchen. Store all your favorite foods on the spill-proof glass shelves, keep bottles in the tall-bottle door storage and easily manage the temperature. This fridge even has a very handy reversible door. Over 5,600 shoppers have given this a five-star review, with many using it as a second fridge in the garage. $198 at Walmart

Walmart Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker $49 $59 Save $10 You'll be able to whip up a cuppa with ease using this single-serve brewer from the java experts at Keurig. With push-button convenience, you'll be kicking back with your favorite coffee (or other K-Cup beverage) in minutes, no prep necessary. A generously-sized 36 oz. water reservoir means you won't have to refill every time you brew, and you can make cups back-to-back without any time wasted waiting to reheat. $49 at Walmart

Best Walmart Holiday Deals tech deals

Walmart Vizio 65-Inch Class 4K Smart TV $378 $428 Save $50 We can't get over the sale price ($378!) on this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio. The vibrant 4K picture quality is top-notch, and it also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. $378 at Walmart

Walmart Veatool Wireless Earbuds $22 $100 Save $78 Sometimes buying earbuds can feel like a pick-two game: having to choose between sound quality, comfort and price. We've found a pair that delivers the trifecta for a very affordable $22, drastically discounted from $100. Water-resistant and TV-ready, these Veatool earbuds can be used for nearly anything — from working out at the gym to watching a real tearjerker at home. You can get up to 60 hours of playback and they're available in black, white, purple, pink and blue. $22 at Walmart

Walmart Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation $89 $129 Save $40 There's a reason AirPods always sell out: They're seriously awesome. Sure, everyone might rave about AirPods Pro, but those cost a pretty penny. These second-generation AirPods provide a comparable level of sound, are easy to use and just plain look great. What's more, their charging case slips easily into a pocket or purse (you might even forget it's in there!), and each charge delivers three hours of audio heaven. Forty bucks off a pair of these stellar buds is music to our ears too. $89 at Walmart

Roku Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player $20 $25 Save $5 Plug this baby into the HDMI port of any TV and unlock the intuitive Roku interface for accessing streaming content, including live channels and a host of Roku originals. A perfect stocking stuffer, save a fiver off the price now. Dorm residents will especially love Headphone mode for private listening while not disturbing their roommate. $20 at Walmart

Walmart HP Stream 14-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $199 $229 Save $30 With 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Office 365, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. And a 14-inch screen, a slim profile and a weight of only a few pounds make it ideal for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag, for work on the go. $199 at Walmart

Best Walmart Holiday Deals home deals

Walmart MaxKare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket $40 $80 Save $40 As the temps outside start dipping below freezing, the best place in the world is to be curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the fall and winter months. It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is currently over 50% off. The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Tripcomp Hardside Luggage, 3-Piece Set $90 $400 Save $310 If your current bags have seen better travel days, it's time to level up. Lightweight and durable, each piece of this three-piece luggage set suitcase has 360° silent spinner wheels, so you can easily maneuver around the airport and book it during those tight layovers. Inside, you'll find zippered dividers to keep your belongings secure. Oh, and did we mention you can choose from seven colors? $90 at Walmart

Walmart Ssphpplie Walking Pad $140 $350 Save $210 Get your steps in at home or the office with this portable walking pad that fits under your desk. The five-layer anti-slip shock absorption design makes it safe and shock absorbent, meaning it's better for your knees. It's quiet and compact, and you can change the speeds with the app — which also keeps track of your steps and calories. $140 at Walmart

Best Walmart Holiday Deals fashion deals

Walmart Time and Tru Crewneck Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 Your leggings have met their new best friend in this sweatshirt, which you can score now for just $10 in a variety of sizes and eye-catching colors. Designed with a relaxed fit and a classic crew neck, this supersoft cotton-blend knit pullover has a high-low hem that's perfect for covering what needs to be covered. There are also airy side vents for supreme comfort and ease, making it a great option to wear with jeans, leggings and joggers. $10 at Walmart

Walmart Crocs Unisex Baya Clog $40 $55 Save $15 It's hard to believe there was once a time when Crocs were a punchline, because it's safe the say the world has fallen in love with this ultimate comfort shoe many times over. So much so that Crocs are now on trend for people of all ages, for both women and men. This pair brings all the comfort and joy — and, in some colors, a little bit of sparkle, too — just in time for holiday gifting. $40 at Walmart

Reebok Reebok Fluxlite Women's Training Shoes $38 $55 Save $17 Comfortable sneakers aren't just a "want" these days — they're a downright necessity. This pair from Reebok, on sale for $17 off, offers a breathable mesh upper to prevent your feet from overheating plus a cushy insole to help during gym sessions or long walks. Choose from multiple colors including gray, black, pink and white. $38 at Walmart

Best Walmart Holiday Deals outdoor deals

Walmart Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $32 $60 Save $28 Fall storms can be windy and sometimes the resulting fallen branches are a bit too large to be cut down to size with a hand saw. This chain saw is lightweight and simple to use, but don't let the size fool you. With a six-inch blade, it has more than enough cutting power to handle most jobs. The handle comes with a rubberized grip that makes it easy to hold, even with just one hand, as well as a lock button that means you won't accidentally start things up while carrying it. $32 at Walmart

Walmart Avapow Car Jump Starter $80 $250 Save $170 Having a good lightweight jump starter in your trunk can be the difference between a minor annoyance and a full-blown bad day. With this jump starter, there's no waiting around for someone to rescue you. It can power up just about any vehicle — ATVs, motorcycles, lawnmowers, boats — and also charge all your devices with its USB ports. You kind of can’t leave home without a power source anymore. $80 at Walmart

Walmart Costway 5.4-Foot Posable Halloween Skeleton $65 $99 Save $34 Whether you're setting up this bony bod as a special guest at your Halloween party or a spooky addition to your front porch, it's sure to add some frightful fun to your creepy seasonal decor. Movable joints mean you can pose it any way you like! "We have other life-size skeletons and this one is great!" exclaimed a happy shopper. "The joints are nice and stiff and stay in place if you move them to a pose." $65 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.