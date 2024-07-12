Walmart's weekend sale brings massive savings: Save on Ninja, Apple, TCL and more

Walmart's serving up the savings and steals this weekend — take advantage and make the most of your rest of summer! (Walmart)

How's your summer going? Had a great Fourth? Just checking, cuz it'll be Labor Day before you know it and you'll want to make every dang dog day count. Speaking of: Monday will also be here before you know it, so you'd best be jumping on Walmart's fantabuous lineup of weekend deals. Can we interest you in an HP Windows 11 laptop at a mere $400 (down from $1,000)? Perhaps a cordless stick vac for 80% off is in your future. Summertime means backyard movie nights — fancy $180 off this 5G Wi-Fi projector? — and go-anywhere tank tops, especially ones that come in 13 colors and will cost you only 10 bucks each. What do all these knockout markdowns have in common? They're valid only while supplies last. Carpe diem, shoppers!

Walmart deals: 70% off or more

Walmart Tineco Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum $60 $300 Save $240 That price up there? Unheard of! This slim, lightweight model boasts a HEPA filtration system and easily turns and glides in all directions. One shopper who snagged the vacuum had this to say: "I've been trying to find a good vacuum for over a year and I've spent money on vacuums that cost three times more than this one and they did not perform as well. My package arrived today and I immediately decided to put it to the test. The results were beyond my expectations. Not only did it clean my carpet, it caught hairs I didn't even see with the naked eye. It's worth every penny." $60 at Walmart

Walmart Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $20 $70 Save $50 When you're listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor's lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That's where these over-ear headphones come in. They not only block out distracting ambient sound, but they also improve audio quality by enhancing subtler sounds. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Nexpure 4-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush $26 $120 Save $94 Summertime — with its intense humidity and sizzling temps — can be hard on hair. That's why we're all about this (literally) stylin' and profilin' brush. The device's ionic technology helps hair dry faster to reduce heat damage and preserve shine, all while straightening and creating volume. $26 at Walmart

Walmart deals: 50% off or more

Walmart Dreo Tower Fans for Home $50 $100 Save $50 Nothing like midsummer to remind you just how essential a good fan is, right? Don't wait a second longer to grab this popular Dreo model that's 36 inches tall and oscillates to cool down large rooms. There are four speeds, four modes and it even comes with a remote. $50 at Walmart

Walmart HP 15.6-Inch Laptop $400 $1,000 Save $600 With 8GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard storage and Windows 11 built in, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. A slim profile and a weight of only a few pounds make it superb for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag if you're working on the go. $400 at Walmart

Walmart Szrsth Outdoor Solar Lights, 4-Pack $30 $90 Save $60 Perfect for lighting up walking paths or showing off your garden in the evening, this four-pack of four-sided solar lights offers bright LED lighting and a waterproof design, so you don't have to worry about storms getting in the way of your illumination. And it requires no batteries or cords — sweet sunlight is all that's needed to charge 'em up. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Dr. J Professional 5G Wi-Fi Projector With Bluetooth $67 $250 Save $183 It's always fun to kick back with your loved ones and enjoy cinema under the stars — and this projector is the perfect way to take the show to the next level. The 1080p resolution and sharp color contrast will create a movie theater experience right at home, and you can easily mirror your devices with a fast and stable 5G Wi-Fi connection. Plus, the $67 price tag simply cannot be beat. $67 at Walmart

Walmart deals: $25 and under

Walmart Liba Plug-in Electric Bug Zapper $14 $26 Save $12 It's flying pest season — do you know where your bug zappers are? This handy plug-in model from Liba will help keep mosquitoes, fruit flies and other pests from buzzing around your head. There are no toxic chemicals involved, so you can rest assured that your family and pets will be unaffected by the zapper. Those bugs, though, they'll be wiped out soon enough. $14 at Walmart

Walmart Lasko 20-Inch Classic Box Fan $21 $25 Save $4 For spaces that don't have access to air conditioning, a box fan can definitely get the job done. This one's got a three-speed motor and easy-carry handle, so you can carry it around from room to room if you'd like to. And to make cleaning easier, the front grill and blades are fully removable (when turned off, of course!). Choose from four colors — white, black, blue or purple. $21 at Walmart

Walmart Vesteel Mixing Bowls With Lids Set, 5-Piece $18 $57 Save $39 If you've been searching for ideal perfect stainless-steel mixing bowls to help create your signature dishes and desserts, now's your chance to snag some real beauties (with lids!) at a discount of nearly 70% off. These bowls are made of commercial-grade stainless steel, which is shatterproof as well as dent- and rust-resistant. They are sure to stand up to whatever your kitchen can throw at 'em. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Somer Flowy Drawstring Pants $15 $30 Save $15 Loose and lounge-worthy, these footloose faves are ideal for providing coverage while also adding some airiness for the summer heat. Pair them with a tee or tank to laze around the house, or a fitted blouse and sleek sandals to wear to the office. $15 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Yahoo reader faves

Walmart TCL 65-Inch Class Q 4K QLED HDR Smart TV $398 $700 Save $302 Is it time for a TV upgrade? Maybe you want to change brands or increase screen size? Whatever the case, this one from TCL is a popular pick for its QLED display that shows colors that look as if they're hopping off the screen. This smart TV also comes equipped with Google TV Smart OS built in, so you won't have to buy an external streaming device to watch shows on your favorite apps. $398 at Walmart

Walmart Yahhu Mini Chain Saw $43 $230 Save $187 A little less Leatherface and a little more Polly Pocket, this compact cutie packs quite a punch. It's battery-powered, so you can take it to the farthest reaches of your backyard to clear those wayward branches with ease. $43 at Walmart

Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $88 $124 Save $36 Weighing in at under 10 pounds, this "little green machine" is easy to carry yet still handles messes like a full-size model. Its small size makes it easy to store it in out-of-the-way place. A best friend to pet owners, this cleaner will even remove odor — and now it's a lovely $36 off. $88 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Tried-and-tested products

Walmart Jisulife Portable Neck Fan $26 $70 Save $44 with coupon Our intrepid reviewer — who just so happens to be me! — wore this neck fan on a sweltering trip to Disney and found instant relief from the Florida sun. It saved me from overheating during those long days at Disney; being able to clock the number of miles I did in a 100° heat wave makes it worth 10 times its weight in gold." The fan has three speed settings — low, medium and high — and offers four to 16 hours of continuous cooling on a single charge, depending on your selection. Save $44 with coupon $26 at Walmart

Walmart Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds $239 $298 Save $59 According to our in-house tech expert: "If you like to listen all day — and I mean all day — Sony's got your earbuds. The XM5s can last up to eight hours on a charge and that's with ANC [Active Noise Cancellation] turned on. Turn it off and you can expect up to 12 hours. No other earbuds in this roundup even come close" He added: "These are premium in-ear speakers, and it shows in the beautifully broad and balanced soundstage, the crackerjack ANC and the AirPods Pro-level voice call quality." $239 at Walmart

Walmart Joymoop Mop and Bucket with 5 Pads and Wringer Set $52 $76 Save $24 A good mop is hard to find — fortunately, we took care of the legwork (and dirty work) for you. "I loved how the mop goes through a slot in the clean-water chamber to capture excess moisture," said our reviewer. "The rectangular mop head also easily gets into corners that are otherwise hard to reach. Because the Joymoop doesn't get sopping wet, you don't need as many passes to clean up messes, and it doesn't take long for floors to air out afterward." $52 at Walmart

Walmart Baseus MA10 Wireless Earbuds $30 $40 Save $10 AirPods aren't the only way to experience quality personal audio — just ask our intrepid reviewer: "I'm no audiophile, but I've tested a lot of earbuds. Color me impressed: The Bowie MA10s produce rich and well-balanced sound, maybe not quite as full-bodied as AirPods, but extremely good overall. ... They may not rival AirPods in terms of noise-canceling power or phone-call quality, but they sound great and promise even better battery life." $30 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Bestsellers

Walmart Costway 3-Seat Canopy Glider Swing $80 $159 Save $79 Kick back, relax and sway your way through summer — this canopied cutie is a fab add to any backyard, patio or poolside. You get seating for three (or plenty of space for one to stretch out) and protection from UV rays with the adjustable waterproof topper. $80 at Walmart

Walmart Expert Grill 3 Burner Propane Gas Grill $96 $107 Save $11 Get your grill on in style this summer for under $100! This easy-setup model features 27,000 BTUs and 450 square inches of cooking space, so you can get a whole meal sizzling in no time. A removable grease tray funnels away any drippings, and two side shelves offer plenty of space for food prep. $96 at Walmart

Walmart deals: On rare sale

Walmart Apple MacBook Air 13.3-Inch Laptop $649 $699 Save $50 It's no secret that Apple rarely discounts its products, and if it ever does (via third-party retailers, of course), the original price is usually knocked down by just a few dollars. This bestselling MacBook Air is $50 off for a limited time, and though it may not seem like much, it's more than we're used to seeing. This laptop is just the right size and weight for everyday use. Like all Apple products, the battery life is impeccable, with up to 18 hours of use on a single charge. It also sports Apple's iconic Retina display, making images come to life like no other computer we've seen. $649 at Walmart

Walmart Frigidaire Ice Maker $87 $97 Save $10 This ice maker can make ice cubes and ice chips in less than seven minutes with its advanced compressor cooling technology. Thanks to its large ice basket and water reservoir, this kitchen appliance can make up to 26 pounds of ice in just one day. Plus, it’s surprisingly quiet when it’s in action. Who doesn’t want to stay cool and refreshed when sipping a summer beverage? $87 at Walmart

Walmart iRobot Roomba i4+ Robot Vacuum $350 $466 Save $116 This top-rated Roomba is extra-slim at 3.6 inches and quieter than an upright vac. That low profile allows it to get to all those hard-to-reach spots under couches and dressers without having to wait for you to move around all your furniture. It also has laser sensors to avoid getting stuck on carpets, bumping into walls or falling down stairs. $350 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Cheaper than Amazon

Walmart Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $169 $199 Save $30 'Tis the season for enjoying tasty frozen treats, and this wildly popular appliance will satiate your sweet tooth in between trips to Dairy Queen. It churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients, freeze overnight, press a button and ... ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. This is an even better price than Amazon's, so "scoop" it up while you can! $169 at Walmart

Walmart Keurig K-Iced Essential Iced and Hot Coffee Maker $59 $79 Save $20 It's iced coffee season! Whip one up faster than a barista at the end of a shift with this clever hot/iced K-cup device, now just $59. Simply place a glass of ice (tumbler included!) or a mug beneath the drip, make your selection, and your order will be up in a jiffy. The water reservoir holds up to 36 ounces. $59 at Walmart

Walmart Midea Window Air Conditioner $144 $175 Save $31 The first major heat wave of the summer was a doozy, and unfortunately, there are probably many more where that came from. Having a powerful A/C unit can be the difference between tolerating this season and actually enjoying it — and that's where this comes in. It has seven temperature settings, easy-to-use dial controls and 5,000 BTUs of power, perfect for fully cooling small and midsize rooms. $144 at Walmart

Walmart Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker $132 $159 Save $27 The Vertuo Plus only has one button, so it's incredibly easy to use, and the slim design can fit in small spaces (or on cluttered kitchen counters). It features automatic capsule ejection and storage, and the water tank is easy to fill. What else could you want when you're whipping up your morning brew? $132 at Walmart

Walmart Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac $59 $129 Save $70 This super sucker can tackle all terrains, from hardwood floors to carpets, with its powerful motor captures even the smallest particles of dirt and debris. This clean machine even has built-in sensors and multidirectional movement capabilities that make navigating stairs a breeze. Plus, you can control it on the go with the Ionvac smartphone app. $59 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Only at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven $59 $69 Save $10 If you're looking to transition from the stovetop to the tabletop with ease, it's time to go Dutch ... Dutch oven, that is — and this sleek number from Beautiful is just the thing to get you cooking with ease. The enameled coating prevents sticking, and it's oven-safe up to 500°F. Seriously, what are you cooking that would require more? $59 at Walmart

Walmart Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum $77 $320 Save $243 Don't let its svelte profile fool you; this cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. $77 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Tiered Ruffle Midi Dress $14 $35 Save $21 The Pioneer Woman has debuted a line of clothing exclusive to Walmart, and we particularly dig this simple yet chic midi dress, perfect for strolling down the boardwalk and grabbing drinks with friends after a long sunny day. Choose from sizes XS to XXL in black, pink or olive green. $14 at Walmart

