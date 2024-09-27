Wanna Play? GCDS Releases a Polly Pocket Iteration of Its "Heart" Bag

GCDS is back at it again with yet another adorable collaboration. Known for its playful partnerships, the brand has previously wowed us with with beloved childhood characters like Hello Kitty and SpongeBob SquarePants. Now, the brand has taken its classic heart bag and given it a delightful Polly Pocket makeover, cranking the cuteness factor up to 100.

You might have caught a glimpse of this charming bag during the brand's Fall/Winter 2024 runway show, "Toys for Adults" where it made a stylish appearance as a clutch among a whimsical array of FW24 pieces. In collaboration with Mattel, the heart-shaped clutch is not just any bag -- it's transparent and opens just like the nostalgic Polly Pocket carriers. On the inner exterior shell, you'll discover a delightful assortment of miniature Polly Pocket characters, each one ready to bring a touch of cute to your day. The bag features shiny metal clasps embossed with "GCDS" on either side and it comes with a metal chain that allows you to effortlessly carry it on your arm.

On one side of the bag, you'll find the iconic Polly Pocket logo, while the GCDS logo graces the other making it a perfect blend of childhood nostalgia and modern fashion flair. But here's the catch, only 20 of these limited-edition cuties will be released, so if you want to snag one for yourself, you'll need to act fast -- don't say we didn’t give you a heads up.

The new GCDS Heart Bag is now available for pre orders on the brand's website.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of the collaboration.

