Want to celebrate Day of the Dead? Here’s a list of what’s happening in the Triangle

Josh Shaffer
·1 min read
Rosalia Torres-Weiner is hosting a public ofrenda for el Dia de Los Muertos.

The Triangle offers wide and colorful options for Dia de los Muertos, also known as Dia de Muertos and Day of the Dead, the multi-day holiday long observed in Mexico and increasingly celebrated in communities around North Carolina.

Here is a list of when and where events are happening in the Triangle and beyond.

Wake County

  • Día de Oakwood and Catrina Parade, Saturday, Nov. 2, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Historic Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh

  • Day of the Dead, Friday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. City of Raleigh Museum, 220 Fayetteville St., Raleigh

  • The Market at NCMA: Day of the Dead, Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh

Durham County

  • Día de Muertos Ofrenda at Duke Chapel, through Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Hill Drive, Durham

  • Samhain/Hallowmas/El Día De Los Muertos Celebration with Eno River CUUPS, Sunday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham

Orange County

  • Festifall Arts Market: Día de los Muertos, Saturday, Nov. 2, noon - 5 p.m., Chapel Hill Community Arts & Culture, 140 West Franklin, Chapel Hill

Other nearby NC counties

  • FUN Friday - Día De Los Muertos, Friday, Nov. 1, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Children’s Museum of Alamance County, 217 S. Main St., Graham

  • Day of the Dead Celebration, Friday, Nov. 1, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Angier Depot Square, 19 E. Depot St. in Angier

  • Festival Dia de Muertos by Valores de Alamance, Sunday, Nov. 3, noon, La Terraza, 624 W. Interstate Service Rd, Graham

