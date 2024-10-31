Want to celebrate Day of the Dead? Here’s a list of what’s happening in the Triangle
The Triangle offers wide and colorful options for Dia de los Muertos, also known as Dia de Muertos and Day of the Dead, the multi-day holiday long observed in Mexico and increasingly celebrated in communities around North Carolina.
Here is a list of when and where events are happening in the Triangle and beyond.
Wake County
Día de Oakwood and Catrina Parade, Saturday, Nov. 2, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Historic Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh
Day of the Dead, Friday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. City of Raleigh Museum, 220 Fayetteville St., Raleigh
The Market at NCMA: Day of the Dead, Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh
Durham County
Día de Muertos Ofrenda at Duke Chapel, through Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Hill Drive, Durham
Samhain/Hallowmas/El Día De Los Muertos Celebration with Eno River CUUPS, Sunday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham
Orange County
Festifall Arts Market: Día de los Muertos, Saturday, Nov. 2, noon - 5 p.m., Chapel Hill Community Arts & Culture, 140 West Franklin, Chapel Hill
Other nearby NC counties
FUN Friday - Día De Los Muertos, Friday, Nov. 1, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Children’s Museum of Alamance County, 217 S. Main St., Graham
Day of the Dead Celebration, Friday, Nov. 1, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Angier Depot Square, 19 E. Depot St. in Angier
Festival Dia de Muertos by Valores de Alamance, Sunday, Nov. 3, noon, La Terraza, 624 W. Interstate Service Rd, Graham