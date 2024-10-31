Want to celebrate Day of the Dead? Here’s a list of what’s happening in the Triangle

The Triangle offers wide and colorful options for Dia de los Muertos, also known as Dia de Muertos and Day of the Dead, the multi-day holiday long observed in Mexico and increasingly celebrated in communities around North Carolina.

Here is a list of when and where events are happening in the Triangle and beyond.

Wake County

Día de Oakwood and Catrina Parade, Saturday, Nov. 2, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Historic Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh

Day of the Dead, Friday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. City of Raleigh Museum, 220 Fayetteville St., Raleigh

The Market at NCMA: Day of the Dead, Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh

Durham County

Día de Muertos Ofrenda at Duke Chapel, through Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Hill Drive, Durham

Samhain/Hallowmas/El Día De Los Muertos Celebration with Eno River CUUPS, Sunday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham

Orange County

Festifall Arts Market: Día de los Muertos, Saturday, Nov. 2, noon - 5 p.m., Chapel Hill Community Arts & Culture, 140 West Franklin, Chapel Hill

Other nearby NC counties