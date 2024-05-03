Want to Get Married Naked? A Nude Beach in Italy Will Soon Offer Weddings in the Buff

“We have this beach, a place that lends itself brilliantly to naturism. We thought, let’s make a beach for weddings," said the mayor of nearby San Vero Milis

Couples who want to get married — sans clothing — will soon be able to on one of Italy’s coasts.

Italian authorities announced that it has made plans for Benas beach — a popular naturist-designated area located on the western side of Sardinia — to soon be open for couples to book nude weddings, according to CNN and the Guardian.

"Benas Beach has been a popular hotspot for nudists for several years," Luigi Tedeschi, the mayor of nearby San Vero Milis, told CNN. He told the outlet that he supports the idea of making it a wedding destination for people who prefer to be in the buff.

“[Their lifestyle] should be respected – so why not?,” Tedeschi said. “We have this beach, a place that lends itself brilliantly to naturism. And then we thought, let’s make a beach for weddings. If people want to marry nude, they can.”

Tedeschi noted that the plan to allow people to wed au natural at Banas Beach is part of a greater initiative to provide more spaces on the Italian island for a growing number of naturists to enjoy. He also said that he hasn’t received any complaints from the more than 2,500 residents that inhabit San Vero Milis yet.

“There’ve been a few jokes about whether I would have to be clothed [to officiate at ceremonies] or where I’d wear the fascia [the mayoral sash] but they’re just jokes. Fundamentally, everyone is in favor,” he told CNN. He also added that, "people can wear what they want," even a veil.



He explained to the outlet that couples can even get some privacy during their ceremony as the central part of the four-mile beach is partially hidden, despite the beach being located in between two clothes beaches. “If anyone has a problem, they can walk on past, or look at the sea,” he added.

However, not everyone is onboard with the idea. Simone Atzeni, the owner of Arbus Adventures, which offers boat tours near the area, told the outlet that she believed this could cause problems due to the beach’s close proximity to other clothed beaches.

“I respect the naturists, but the naturists also need to respect those who don’t want to expose themselves,” he said. “It was a mistake to give them that area of the beach as they are in plain sight of so many people who don’t like it.”

According to the Guardian, there are currently 17 officially designated nude beaches across Italy. Five are located in Tuscany, while three are currently located in Sardinia. Officials in the Banas Beach area say they are hoping to cater to the estimated 50,000 naturists in Italy and more across Europe.

“This should be the main thing – capturing the culture of naturism, not just seeing it as nudity,” he added to the Guardian. “Sardinia is a paradise and this is the direction we should all be going in.”

