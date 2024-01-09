‘I wanted a modern kitchen with character – and I got it!’

Neptune

A moss green Neptune kitchen works perfectly in this Cotswolds home. Replacing dated units with contemporary ones, the owner has managed to retain plenty of period character but with an overall cleaner and more modern aesthetic.

Who lives here?

Chris Boyens and her husband Ross, a retired pilot, live in a Cotswolds home, with frequent visits from their family including four young grandchildren.



Before

'The utility and kitchen areas were the same size and shape and very dated – and there was a small walk-in larder. We donated the old units to the local football team for their clubhouse,' says Chris.

What kind of look did you want?

CB: Modern, but still with a certain amount of character. We had in mind a kitchen that was restful and super-efficient and that flowed easily, with clean lines.

How did you go about choosing your design and getting started?

CB: I wandered into Neptune in Cheltenham and fell in love with the Chichester range, and decided that I wanted something very similar. The Aga dictated a lot of the layout, being placed at the chimney breast. I also wanted to look out onto the garden as I did the washing-up, rather than having the sink at the island. Our daughter helped us choose the moss green colour. It's such a pleasant change from whites, greys and greiges – I love how fresh it feels.

You had a list of must-haves...

CB: Yes, I wanted a large central island, space for a five-oven Aga, a large walk-in larder and a cupboard to hide away electrical items. We've had kitchen islands in other houses and they just seem to get so cluttered, so I wanted this one to offer plenty of space for me to prepare food at one end while my grandchildren are out of the way at the other. This time I said no compromises – I want this kitchen to be for me.

Did you have something in mind for storage?

CB: I had always wanted some sort of concertina cabinet, where the things you use every day, such as the kettle and the toaster, are in reach but out of sight, leaving the worksurface tidy and uncluttered. I love what this bifold cabinet does for us. It hides everything I don’t want to see and the mechanism just glides open and closed. It also has notched shelves that you can adjust to your desired height.

Do you have a favourite thing about the room?

CB: Having drawers throughout. I'd grown tired of always having to reach up for plates in cupboards, so I wanted more storage below the counter this time. I also don’t need as many food cabinets because I have my walk-in larder for that. I couldn’t live without my island, specifically its size. Whether I’m making bread or pastry, it’s a perfect surface to work on, while leaving room to do other stuff, and it never seems to gather clutter like previous islands we’ve had. We spend so much time here and have almost every meal at it.

Total cost

Cabinets, panels & handles £20,275

Extractor £255

Worktop £8,152

AGA £13,000

Tap £292

Sink £499

Total £42,473 (excluding £4,500 for installation)

