Warm Up Your Weekend with Leek-and-Chestnut Soup

A creamy winter soup like this just begs for a hearty slice of rustic bread to go with it. Serve it as the starter to a bigger meal, or make up a big batch for a light dinner and a week's worth of lunches.

Sweet and mild, chestnuts have a flavor and texture unlike other nuts. They give this soup plenty of body.

Yields: 4-6 servings

Prep Time: 40 mins

Total Time: 40 mins

Ingredients

1 1/2 tbsp. unsalted butter

2 medium leeks, white and light green parts only, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced

1 stalk celery, chopped

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 c. chicken stock, plus more to thin soup, if needed

3 (5.2-ounce) packages whole peeled and roasted chestnuts

1 tsp. chopped fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

1 c. half-and-half

2 tbsp. bourbon

Pinch freshly ground nutmeg

Fresh chopped chives, for garnish

Directions

Melt butter in a large Dutch oven or saucepan over medium heat. Add leeks and celery. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 7 to 8 minutes. Add stock, chestnuts, thyme, and bay leaves. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, until flavors have melded, 20 to 25 minutes. Discard bay leaves. Blend, in batches (or use an immersion blender directly in the saucepan), until smooth. Return to saucepan. Stir in half-and-half, bourbon, and nutmeg. If soup is too thick, add additional stock to thin. Serve warm garnished with chives.

You Might Also Like