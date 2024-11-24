Washed-up plastic turned into artwork

Plastic waste that washed up on beaches has been turned into artwork and gone on display in Staffordshire.

The collages are made entirely from plastic fragments found on UK beaches to help highlight the problem of plastic pollution.

The artwork, which was made by members of the public earlier this year, has gone on display at the Potteries Museum & Art Gallery in Stoke-on-Trent.

Prof Claire Gwinnett, a leading expert in microplastic pollution who was involved in the project, said educating people to change their understanding about plastic use was important.

"We know that this is a problem created by humans, and for the solutions to be effective they have got to come from people."

She added that it had been a "brilliant collaboration" with the museum.

"It’s fantastic to see the artwork in a public space and it’s so attractive that people will want to know more about the issue and the research that we do at University of Staffordshire."

Almost 70 pieces of artwork were created during the Make Plastic History event organised by University of Staffordshire and the museum and run by Cornish artist Dan Lewis.

Each one was photographed and a selection has gone on show, the museum said.

Co-organiser Laura Wilkinson, a research associate at the university, said visitors had learned a lot about microplastics form the event.

Lewis added: "The main impact our Make Plastic History event had on me was to witness the connections between people, hear their ideas, understand the action they are taking personally around plastics and know that they have hope and possibility about the future."

