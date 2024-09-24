Watch these adorable daughter moments on National Daughters Day

Calling proud moms and doting dads, September 25 is National Daughters Day, so it’s time to celebrate and cherish the girls and women who bring so much joy into a parent’s life.

Watch the video above to see a dad's emotional reaction to his long-awaited baby daughter

National Daughters Day was first observed in India where daughters were often less valued than sons and consequently received less attention. It was adopted in the U.S. in the early 2000s to honor the unique bond between parents and their daughters.

Ways to mark the day may include:

Spending quality time together. Go shopping, arrange a dinner date, go for a walk. As long as your daughter is the focus, any activity is time well spent.

Showing your gratitude by letting your daughter know how much she’s loved and cherished. A simple “I love you,” or perhaps a little gift can show her how you feel.

Having a conversation. Family life can sometimes get so busy it’s hard to find time to really talk. So, take a moment to put that right by chatting with your daughter and sharing stories and memories of your time together.

Empowering your daughter. Encourage her to pursue her dreams, explore her interests, and believe in herself so that she can realize her full potential.

Got boys? See this sweet mom-son moment This single mother has prepared the ultimate surprise for her son. Watch his reaction

Daughters make a major contribution to family life, bringing unbridled joy with their achievements and by just being around. Of course, as a dad myself, I know it’s not all hearts and flowers, especially when daughters get older and more assertive. But whatever the age of your “baby girl,” she’ll always hold a special place in your heart.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cherish your baby girl on National Daughters Day