Watch David And Victoria Beckham Dance To The Spice Girls In An Empty Stadium

David and Victoria Beckham enjoyed the fruits of the former footballer’s labour as they paid a visit to the temporary home of his new football team in Miami over the weekend.

On Sunday, the father-of-four shared several videos of the visit to the Inter Miami CF Stadium on his Instagram account as Major League Soccer is suspended for at least 30 days due to the coronavirus outbreak.

One clip sees David with his arm around his wife as they take in the sights of the empty 19,000-seat venue and dance to the Spice Girls’ 1997 hit single ‘Too Much’.

‘Special day showing the family what we have built,’ the former athlete captioned the video, tagging his family and the Inter Miami CF football club Instagram accounts.

The fashion designer also took to Instagram to share her well wishes for her husband following the launch of his team.

‘At times like this, the most important thing is to be with loved ones and to support each other. Let’s listen to the experts and stay safe x kisses from us all,’ an excerpt of a caption to a photo of her and her husband reads.

Other photographs feature her famous husband and their four children: Harper, Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn.

Brooklyn - who recently celebrated his 21st birthday with a star-studded party - also shared images of the stadium and one of his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, on his Instagram account from Miami.

‘My world,’ he captioned a photograph of the model on his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Beckham family celebrated Brooklyn’s birthday with a party attended by the likes of Stormzy, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton.

'Happy 21st Birthday @brooklynbeckham Oh how you’ve grown!' the singer – commonly known as 'Ginger Spice' – captioned a photograph of her with Brooklyn and Bunton, as well as a snap of the singers with their children taken several years ago.

