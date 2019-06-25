Watch the Game & Gear Up! 5 Selected Yokohama Sports Bars & Rugby Merch Shops

There are many people who can’t get enough of watching their favorite sports, such as baseball and soccer. And this year, the Rugby World Championships will be held in Japan!



Because this is the first time for this major event to be hosted in an Asian country, namely, at the sports stadium in Yokohama, it has become a pretty big deal.



Here we would like to introduce the perfect sports bars for watching sport matches in the Yokohama area, as well as sports shops where you can purchase items related to this event.

1. RUGBY DINER 7OATH'S: The Only Rugby Specialty Sports Bar in Yokohama

RUGBY DINER 7OATH'S is the only rugby-specialized sports bar in Yokohama, run by a former rugby player/head coach and his wife. While just recently opened in December 2017, rugby fans from all over the world now gather here whenever a game or event happens to come to town.

The balls and sportswear displayed all throughout the store are all rugby items! On game days, the shop opens in accordance with the game schedule. Not only are there TV monitors, but also projectors, so you can get into the game and enjoy the match from whichever seat you choose.



Many foreign countries have a certain tournament culture, with everyone drinking and cheering from the day before until the day of the event, all the way through the night, and sometimes straight through till morning of the following day.



"This culture has not yet fully caught on in Japan, so I want to provide this environment as just one of the ways where you can enjoy rugby and other sports as you eat and drink," says the master.



They have developed this public viewing space so that even those who cannot get tickets to the game can still enjoy watching it in their own way.

