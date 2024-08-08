Watch: Gorillas at Texas zoo beat the heat with frosty snow cones

The Gladys Porter Zoo on Wednesday shared footage that might make you want to run out and purchase a snow cone.

“There's snow problem a snow cone can't fix!” the zoo exclaimed via X. “The gorilla troop got an icy treat to beat this August heat. Looks like they enjoyed every last drop, too.”

The footage shows keepers strategically placing snow cones, and gorillas savoring the treats in the same manner that any kid or adult might enjoy one on an otherwise insufferable day.

One of the younger gorillas unknowingly spills his cone while climbing to a perch. Another seems to be clutching a slice of watermelon while sipping the melting cone from its cup.

The Gladys Porter Zoo is in Brownsville, Texas, where daytime temperatures have averaged in the mid-90s, with high humidity making for extreme heat.

